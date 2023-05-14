Joel Embiid speaks on lack of involvement late in Celtics game

Paranoia is beginning to seek in for the Philadelphia 76ers as they blew their chance to book their place in the Eastern Conference finals. The Celtics won the sixth game in the series after scoring 24 in the fourth quarter whilst the 76ers only got 13, the Celtics won by 11 points. The NBA MVP was not happy with how the game closed out:

Embidd said in the presser afterward:

“I think it was three things: we missed open shots,” Embiid said. “We didn’t make them. We stopped moving the ball. And I don’t think I touched the ball in the final four minutes"

Rivers said there was a lack of trust in the press conference:

“I just didn’t think we had a game with great trust tonight,”I thought our guys all wanted to win. They play that way, and sometimes I think that gets in your way. And I thought that happened tonight.”

James Harden disagreed with his coach:

“There was some trust. We just didn’t make shots,” who finished with 13 points on 4-for-16 shooting (0-for-6 on threes) along with nine assists, seven rebounds , three steals, one block and five turnovers. “Like if we make a couple shots, we celebrate, and it’s a different ballgame.

Embidd scored six points in the fourth quarter whilst his team-mate Tyrese Maxey scored the other five. Philly went 0/8 in three-point shooting in the final three minutes and 5/20 shooting field goals, which allowed the Celtics to claim the victory. The Celtics went 5/9 shooting three in the fourth and got it done when their lives were on the line. All is to play in game seven.

Doc Rivers fearing history repeats itself:

Poor Doc Rivers has been responsible for three 3-1 playoff comebacks in NBA history, a feat that has only happened 13 times. That is not the case this year thankfully for Doc but a 3-2 blown lead would not be much better. The crowd is going to be ferocious in Philly for game seven.

Philadelphia sports fans do not have a reputation for being the kindest souls. Doc Rivers may need a police escort if they go out into the semi-finals. After giving up plenty of capital to bring in James Harden, the 76ers have went all in for their first ring since 1983. That is too long for one of the NBA's premier franchises.

