John Wall once recounted harrowing ordeal with depression and suicidal thoughts

Former NBA point guard John Wall has faced various tribulations in the last few years. He is a forerunner of mental health advocacy in the NBA. He recently appeared on 'The OGs Show' to share his experience in the NBA and touch upon his struggles. During that time, his previous open letter about his mental health struggles resurfaced.

In 2022, Wall opened up about his harrowing ordeal with depression and suicidal thoughts. He detailed it all in a heartbreaking piece with The Players' Tribune.

Among the biggest life events that triggered Wall's depression was his mother getting diagnosed with cancer. When his mother finally passed away, Wall went down a path of suicidal thoughts. His mother was his best friend, and he was restricted from trying to cope by playing basketball due to his injury.

"My best friend is gone," Wall said in the article.

"I can’t play the game I love. Everybody just got their hand out. Nobody is checking on me for me. It’s always coming with something attached."

"Who’s there to hold me down now? What’s the point of being here?"

The Washington Wizards later traded Wall, something he never expected to happen.

"In the midst of it all, the trade rumors started," Wall said. "The franchise I had sacrificed my blood, sweat and tears to represent for 10 years decided they wanted to move on. I was devastated, I’m not gonna lie. That was when I started debating, literally debating, whether I wanted to go on, almost every night."

Amidst the chaos, Wall found meaning in raising his two sons. The former top pick then opted for therapy, where he worked on his depression.

John Wall was not the first to advocate for mental health in the NBA

Chicago Bulls small forward DeMar DeRozan was the first to talk about mental health in the league. He started a conversation with a tweet about his depression in February 2018. Kevin Love followed a few weeks later with an essay about his anxiety, and it didn't take long for the NBA community to notice.

DeRozan and Love became instant catalysts to bring about a shift to destigmatize mental health issues in the league. Both are the leading advocates for mental health in the NBA while actively spreading awareness beyond the league with their influence.

DeRozan and Love showed everyone that it is okay to speak up and seek help.