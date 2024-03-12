"I would've killed myself" - John Wall reveals almost shooting himself after battling series of setbacks & facing depression

Former NBA star John Wall has been through so much in his career. He started his journey as one of the brightest young stars, with many seeing him as the future of the Washington Wizards. Wall lived up to the expectations, but injuries derailed his career, and he has been out of the league since February 2023.

Wall started strong, ending his rookie year as the runner-up for the Rookie of the Year award. From there, his career took off, and he became the outspoken leader of the Wizards. He led the franchise to multiple playoff appearances during his prime years.

However, his prime was cut short after suffering a heel injury in 2018. It only got worse for Wall as he had an infection in the incision from the surgery and had to deal with a ruptured Achilles tendon after slipping in his home. He said he had suicidal thoughts in 2022 while recovering from the injuries.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Recently, he appeared on "The OGs Show," where he shared his experience in the NBA and touched on the struggles he had.

"Mental health is serious," Wall said. "If it wasn't for my two boys, I would've killed myself. I put a gun to my head twice.

"I had a video that came out, throwing gang signs and stuff like that. That's when I was in my darkest moment, trying to figure out how to find happiness."

Expand Tweet

The former top pick got into therapy, where he was able to deal with the depression he had at the time, turning things around.

Also read: Watch: Fired-up John Wall and Tyreke Evans chirp at each other while swapping buckets in open gym matchup

John Wall's former teammate shared his support during his toughest times

While John Wall was with the Wizards, he wasn't alone in leading the franchise. With him was his backcourt mate, Bradley Beal, who developed into a star while Wall was starting to make a name for himself in the NBA. When the former star point guard was suffering, Beal recalled being there for his friend.

When he was recovering from injuries, his mother died due to breast cancer. Before that, the teammates had a moment together when they showed that they had each other's back. According to Wall, Beal sat in his hotel room silently as his mother's time was slowly ticking away.

"He lost his mom, lost his grandma, not having basketball," Beal said in 2022. "That’s a lot for somebody to deal with who had the world in his hand."

Expand Tweet

Also read: "I play like Coco Gauff for real": LaMarcus Aldridge, John Wall and Evan Turner in awe as the American reaches US Open Final