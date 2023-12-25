Watch: Fired-up John Wall and Tyreke Evans chirp at each other while swapping buckets in open gym matchup

Footages from open gym sessions frequently circulate during the offseason. Unsigned free agents John Wall and Tyreke Evans showcased their skills in a fiery matchup as seen in a video posted on Sunday.

The two were drilling jump shots while exchanging banter throughout. John Wall seemed more composed, delivering his remarks with a calm demeanor, while Evans engaged in spirited trash talk.

At one point in the practice session, as he drilled a jumper in the face of the first-overall pick in the 2010 draft, Evans said:

“I been him. You woke the wrong animal up.”

Evans was the fourth pick in the 2009 NBA draft.

Why are John Wall and Tyreke Evans no longer in the NBA?

John Wall broke into stardom during his time with the Washington Wizards. In the summer of 2017, he signed a four-year, $171 million supermax contract with the franchise, which paid off horribly as he suffered major injuries that derailed his career.

Some of his injuries included a torn Achilles tendon and several knee and heel issues. Wall was then traded to the Houston Rockets and played there for a season before joining the LA Clippers, where he last played during the 2022-23 season.

At 33 years old, Wall, a guard whose game heavily hinges on athleticism, faces formidable challenges in making a comeback. His age and history of injuries pose a significant hurdle, especially considering the emergence of several younger guards on the scene.

Meanwhile, Tyreke Evans, a 34-year-old combo guard, had a solid NBA career, playing for teams like the Sacramento Kings, New Orleans Pelicans, Memphis Grizzlies, and Indiana Pacers. However, his career took a tragic turn in May 2019 when he tested positive for a prohibited substance under the league's anti-drug program, leading to his suspension and eventual dismissal from the NBA.

After serving his suspension, Evans was reinstated by the NBA in February 2022. However, it did not immediately lead to a return to the league as he faced additional challenges.

Like Wall, Evans was never a consistent outside shooter, with a career 3-point percentage of 32.3. However, he was able to play for 11 years in the league.

Evans played for the Wisconsin Herd in the G-League last season.

Currently, both Wall and Tyreke Evans find themselves unsigned, with their NBA futures shrouded in uncertainty. The reality, however, is that their best years are already behind them.