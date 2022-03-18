“Johnny Davis, Keegan Murray, Jaden Ivey, Chet Holmgren, I’ll take all those guys before Paolo Banchero” - Seth Greenberg says he wouldn’t pick Banchero higher than 5th in NBA draft

Duke Blue Devils freshman forward Paolo Banchero is one of college basketball's most-enticing prospects.

Banchero entered the season thought to have the potential to be the second overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft. He had fans buzzing after his impressive 22-point, seven-rebound opening night performance against Kentucky. Listed at 6-foot-10, 250 pounds, Banchero's rare combination of size and offensive versatility make him one of the most intriguing prospects for the NBA level.

However, a number of players have made their case to be picked at the top of the draft. Many analysts are convinced that other players could go before Banchero in the draft. On ESPN's "First Take" on Thursday, college basketball analyst Seth Greenberg said he would take a number of others before the Duke freshman.

“Johnny Davis, Keegan Murray, Jaden Ivey, Chet Holmgren, I’ll take all those guys before Paolo Banchero,” Greenberg said.

Paolo Banchero Ready to send a message during the NCAA Tournament

Duke freshman forward Paolo Banchero

NBA executives and scouts will be watching the NCAA Tournament closely to get an extended look at some of the top talents in college basketball. It's usually one of the last opportunities for evaluators to view some players, and it offers the chance for head-to-head battles with prospects.

While a number of other college stars have started to sizzle, Duke freshman forward Paolo Banchero will have the undivided attention of NBA scouts.

After being one of the most hyped players out of high school, Banchero has shown he has the potential to be a dynamic weapon on the offense at the next level. Banchero was a five-star recruit out of O'Dea High School in Seattle, Washington. ESPN ranked him as the third-best player in the 2021 class.

Banchero has since cooled off, but the NCAA Tournament will give him another important opportunity to send a statement to NBA decision-makers. If the 19-year-old can carry Duke to a lengthy tournament run, it could be just what he needs to have his draft stock heat up.

Banchero is averaging 17.0 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game while shooting 47.4%, including 30.6% from 3-point range.

Banchero was named the Atlantic Coast Conference Freshman of the Year and was selected for the All-ACC first team. He's also a finalist for the Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year award.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein