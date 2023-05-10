Jokic passes NBA legend in playoff stat and has interaction with Shaq

The Denver Nuggets pulled apart from the Phoneix Suns as Jokic finished with 29 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists in the convincing win for Denver. Going up 3-2 in the series, Denver is one game away from the conference finals. The Nuggets finished with 48.1% shooting the three, whilst the Suns were 33.3%.

The Nuggets sar broke Wilt Chamberlain's playoff record for most triple-doubles by a center. It's always impressive to see a stat by Chamberlain get beaten by anybody. He also entered another stat:

Nikola Jokic records his 5th career 25+ PTS, 10+ REB, 10+ AST game in the playoffs, the fourth most in NBA history.

Jokic was asked by the Inside the NBA crew after the game about surpassing Wilt; here is what he said:

"Nice, thank you. Is Shaq on that list?"

Shaq responded with:

"No, because I never passed Big Honey."

Fans can imagine how that went down in the TNT Studio.

How is the series between Jokic and the Nuggets vs. the Suns poised?

Phoenix Suns v Denver Nuggets - Game Five

Denver leads the series 3-2 after the victory last night. Game 6 will take place tomorrow (May 11th) on ESPN. A win will send the Phoneix team packing and Denver will face the winner of the Warriors and Lakers series. LA could end that series and book their place in the finals tonight if they are victorious.

The Phoneix Suns are not shooting the three well. Through the first five games, they are 31.9%. The Suns have 114 personal fouls, while the Nuggets have 92. Durant is 6 for 27 from three (22.22%). The Nuggets are taking the initiative when it comes to rebounding (223 total rebounds), while the Suns have 197 total rebounds in the five games.

To say Jokic is hot right now would be quite an understatement. Jokic is averaging 35 points in the series, 13 rebounds, and 10 assists. The Suns can not handle him. Jamal Murray is averaging 24 points per game. Michael Porter Jr, Aaron Gordon, and Bruce Brown are all playing valuable roles for the Nuggets. The 37.9% three-point shooting is much better than the Suns' 31%.

The Nuggets have had 11 more free throw attempts on their counterpart Suns. If the Suns cannot get a hold of the two-time MVP, they stand no chance of winning this series.

