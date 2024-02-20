Jordan Clarkson’s girlfriend Maggie Lindemann dazzles with her $119972 Rolex on luxe vacation

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson took to Instagram to share a snap of him with his girlfriend, American singer and songwriter Maggie Lindemann. The snap features Maggie braiding Jordan's hair as she rocks a Rolex Day-Date 40. The watch retails at $119,972 on Chrono24.

Jordan Clarkson's Instagram story featuring him with his girlfriend, Maggie Lindemann

Lindemann, 25, has been active in the music industry since 2015. She was born in Dallas, Texas, into a German-Scottish family. Lindemann began posting videos on Keek, a popular social networking app at the time, gaining a lot of followers.

Maggie Lindemann eventually moved to Los Angeles to pursue her music career when she was 16 years old. Jordan Clarkson's girlfriend released her first single in September 2015 and has been very active since then. Her latest single 'Hostage' was released in January 2024.

The couple started dating in the summer of 2022. Following a party they both attended, they connected via Instagram and started seeing each other soon after. Lindemann has praised Clarkson for being very supportive and attending all of her events.

Jordan Clarkson's performance this season

Up until the All-Star break, Jordan Clarkson has averaged 17.3 points, 4.8 assists, and 3.3 rebounds per game off the bench this season. In the 46 games he has played, he has shot 41.5% from the field and 29.9% from beyond the arc.

Clarkson made history on Jan. 1 by becoming the first Utah Jazz player to record a regular-season triple-double in 5,801 days. Clarkson grabbed his 10th rebound with around two minutes left against the Dallas Mavericks at home. The 31-year-old ended the game that night with his triple-double of 20 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists in the 127-90 win over Luka Doncic and the Mavericks.

Though it has not been a great season so far for Clarkson, he has been a boost for Utah all season while coming off the bench. However, the Jazz will need more to qualify for the playoffs this season.

Currently, the Jazz sit 11th in the Western Conference and have only managed to win three of their last 10 games. Currently out of the play-in contention, Utah is dealing with a four-game losing streak after losing to the Golden State Warriors on Feb. 15 before the All-Star break.

The game saw Jordan Clarkson register 13 points, two rebounds, and nine assists in the losing effort which totaled Jazz's score to 137 against the Warriors' final score of 140.