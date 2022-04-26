×
Create
Notifications

"Jordan steals the ball from Karl Malone... Utah sinks again at the hands of Michael Jeffrey Jordan" - Michael Jordan takes a spot on Skip Bayless' "Mt. Clutchmore" 

2022 NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland
2022 NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland
Kevin McCormick
Kevin McCormick
ANALYST
visit
Modified Apr 26, 2022 12:21 AM IST
News

Throughout his career, Michael Jordan delivered in numerous big moments. His ability to raise his game when it mattered most is a big reason why he is viewed as the greatest basketball player ever.

One of the main examples brought up when discussing Jordan's greatness took place in the 1998 NBA finals. After plucking the ball away from Jazz legend Karl Malone, the Bulls found themselves with a chance to win Game 6 and take home the championship.

As expected, Phil Jackson put the ball in the hands of his best player to seal the victory. Jordan was able to shake off his defender with a crossover and knock down a foul-line jumper in the closing seconds. This play is still shown regularly when airing highlights of the Chicago legend.

Jordan's clutch shot gave the Bulls the title, completing their second three-peat of the decade. They cemented themselves as one of the best dynasties in professional basketball. Since achieving this feat, only the Kobe Bryant-Shaquille O'Neal-led Lakers have secured three straight championships.

Recently, FS1's Skip Bayless made a list of the most clutch athletes in his eyes across all the major sports. To no surprise, Jordan made the cut.

"Jordan steals the ball from Karl Malone ... Utah sinks again at the hands of Michael Jeffrey Jordan," Bayless said.
.@RealSkipBayless' clutchest athletes of all-time: Michael Jordan, Tom Brady, Joe Montana, Bob Gibson https://t.co/lorFs50HdZ

Michael Jordan was cut from a different cloth

2022 NBA All-Star Game
2022 NBA All-Star Game

The postseason can make or break a player's legacy. How one performs under the bright lights can separate someone from going down as a good player to an all-time great.

When it comes to competitive spirit, few NBA legends compare to Michael Jordan. Each and every time he stepped on that floor, he wanted to show everyone in attendance that he was the top dog. Since his illustrious career ended, the only person who came close to showing a similar competitive fire is the late great Kobe Bryant.

To put it simply, MJ was cut from a different cloth. The emotion and desire with which he played the game was a major catalyst in his historic career. He would have still be a very good player without it, but it is by far the main factor in him going down as the GOAT.

@kirawontmiss Michael Jordan highlights!https://t.co/TGeAIoeBmX
Also Read Article Continues below

Regardless of the stage, Jordan wanted to come away victorious. In his eyes, nothing was going to get in his way of achieving his goals. We may never see another player come along with a similar competitive drive as His Airness.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी