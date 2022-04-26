"Jordan steals the ball from Karl Malone... Utah sinks again at the hands of Michael Jeffrey Jordan" - Michael Jordan takes a spot on Skip Bayless' "Mt. Clutchmore" 

Throughout his career, Michael Jordan delivered in numerous big moments. His ability to raise his game when it mattered most is a big reason why he is viewed as the greatest basketball player ever.

One of the main examples brought up when discussing Jordan's greatness took place in the 1998 NBA finals. After plucking the ball away from Jazz legend Karl Malone, the Bulls found themselves with a chance to win Game 6 and take home the championship.

As expected, Phil Jackson put the ball in the hands of his best player to seal the victory. Jordan was able to shake off his defender with a crossover and knock down a foul-line jumper in the closing seconds. This play is still shown regularly when airing highlights of the Chicago legend.

Jordan's clutch shot gave the Bulls the title, completing their second three-peat of the decade. They cemented themselves as one of the best dynasties in professional basketball. Since achieving this feat, only the Kobe Bryant-Shaquille O'Neal-led Lakers have secured three straight championships.

Recently, FS1's Skip Bayless made a list of the most clutch athletes in his eyes across all the major sports. To no surprise, Jordan made the cut.

"Jordan steals the ball from Karl Malone ... Utah sinks again at the hands of Michael Jeffrey Jordan," Bayless said.

Michael Jordan was cut from a different cloth

The postseason can make or break a player's legacy. How one performs under the bright lights can separate someone from going down as a good player to an all-time great.

When it comes to competitive spirit, few NBA legends compare to Michael Jordan. Each and every time he stepped on that floor, he wanted to show everyone in attendance that he was the top dog. Since his illustrious career ended, the only person who came close to showing a similar competitive fire is the late great Kobe Bryant.

To put it simply, MJ was cut from a different cloth. The emotion and desire with which he played the game was a major catalyst in his historic career. He would have still be a very good player without it, but it is by far the main factor in him going down as the GOAT.

Regardless of the stage, Jordan wanted to come away victorious. In his eyes, nothing was going to get in his way of achieving his goals. We may never see another player come along with a similar competitive drive as His Airness.

