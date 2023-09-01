Jordan VS Mexico FIBA World Cup 2023: Date, time, where to watch, live stream details, and more

The FIBA World Cup 2023 is in the second round, with more action in the days to come. On Sept. 2, 2023, Team Jordan will face off with Team Mexico. The game will see both teams look to improve on their international standings after disappointing runs in the tournament so far.

So far this tournament, Mexico has posted just a 1-3 record, with a differential of -70 behind Egypt, who sits in first place in Group N. At the same time, Jordan sits in fourth place in the group with a 0-4 record and a -93 point differential.

Despite a spirited effort from Mexico's Fabian Jaimes and Pako Cruz, the team has continued to struggle so far, even though it won its most recent game. Although they captured a 108-100 win over New Zealand, the team hasn't won in back-to-back games since 1974, when it rattled off four straight.

On the flip side, Jordan finds itself in a similar position, struggling to get its footing behind impressive efforts from Rondae Hollis-Jefferson. With a record of 1-14 in their past 15 games, the team will look to capture its first win of the FIBA World Cup after going 0-4 so far.

Hollis-Jefferson has certainly earned quite a bit of praise for his willingness to shoulder the scoring load for the team. This has led a number of NBA fans to question why he hasn't been able to find the same success at the NBA level.

From the sounds of things, fans are expecting to see his international play earn him an NBA contract, much like Dennis Schroder did after EuroBasket 2022. Heading into the clash between the two teams, let's take a look at all the game details you need to know.

FIBA World Cup 2023: Mexico vs. Jordan game details: Date, time, where to watch, and rosters

Date: Sept. 2, 2023

Time: 8:30 a.m. (ET)

Venue: Mall of Asia Arena - Manila, Philippines

Broadcast details: Courtside 1891, ESPN+

Group: N: Mexico, Jordan, Egypt, New Zealand

Mexico Roster

Gael Bonilla

Moises Andriassi

Fabian Jaimes

Pako Cruz

Paul Stoll

Gabriel Giron

Orlando Mendez

Jorge Gutierrez

Jorge Camacho

Israel Gutierrez

Daniel Amigo

Joshua Ibarra

Jordan Roster

Amin Abu Hawwas

Freddy Ibrahim

Ahmad Hamarsheh

Sami Bzai

Ahmad Hammouri

Mohammad Hussein

Zaid Abbas

Malek Kanaan

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson

Zane Alnajdawi

Ahmad Dwairi

