Jrue Holiday stats vs Dallas Mavericks: Closer look at numbers, record and more ahead of 2024 NBA Finals

Jrue Holiday and the Boston Celtics are getting ready for a fierce battle against the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals. The fight for the 2023–24 Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy is slated to commence on June 1.

While Jrue Holiday has never played against the Dallas Mavericks in the playoffs, the 33-year-old guard has battled against the current Western Conference champions on many occasions in the regular season.

Holiday, who won the NBA championship with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021, has played 34 games against the Dallas Mavericks, averaging 16.2 points, 6.4 assists and 3.9 rebounds.

In the 2023–24 NBA regular season, Jrue Holiday played two games against the Mavs, where he averaged 14.0 points, 6.5 assists and 4.5 rebounds. In the first meeting, Jrue Holiday scored 17 points and followed it up with an 11-point game in his next outing against the Mavericks.

After being acquired in 2023 from the Portland Trail Blazers, Holiday seamlessly fit into the Celtics scheme of things. He played a pivotal role in the Celtics finishing the 2023–24 regular season as the only team to finish with 60+ wins.

Holiday is preparing for the upcoming finals matchup alongside his teammates. He will have a big role to play in the upcoming Finals and can be the key to the Celtics' chances of winning their 18th NBA title.

Jrue Holiday is likely to guard the Mavericks' best player, Luka Doncic.

Jrue Holiday's 2024 NBA playoffs numbers

If there is one thing that is guaranteed with Jrue Holiday, it is his effort on every single possession of the game. The Celtics have reaped the rewards of his consistency in the 2024 NBA playoffs.

Player GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TPG 3PM FG% 3PT% FT% Jrue Holiday 14 37.9 12.7 5.6 4.6 1.3 0.6 1.6 1.9 48.9 39.7 94.4

Holiday has played 14 games in the 2024 NBA playoffs, averaging 12.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 1.3 steals, shooting 48.9%, including 39.7% from the 3-point range.