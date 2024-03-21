Julius Randle Injury Update: Latest on Knicks' 3x All-Star's status against Denver Nuggets

New York Knicks All-Star forward Julius Randle will remain sidelined for the upcoming cross-conference matchup between the Knicks and the Denver Nuggets for the second time this season.

The Knicks have been on a remarkable run during their West Coast trip. They have secured victories in all of their recent matchups against the Portland Trail Blazers, as well as teams from the Pacific Division, including the Sacramento Kings and the Golden State Warriors. This impressive streak has now extended their winning run to four consecutive games.

Julius Randle injury update

Julius Randle's timetable for a return from a dislocated shoulder poses challenges due to the risk of re-injury with destabilized shoulders and the requisite muscle re-strengthening.

Coach Tom Thibodeau refrained from providing a specific timeline for Randle's return to full 5-on-5 action, leaving his status as week-to-week for now.

According to Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News, Randle continues to undergo practice with pads but has advanced to engaging in light contact drills.

What happened to Julius Randle?

Randle sustained his injury on Jan. 27 during the Knicks' 125-109 triumph over the Miami Heat. The incident occurred late in the game as Randle was driving towards the basket at the 4:27 minute mark of the fourth quarter when Heat rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. attempted to draw a charge, intersecting his path.

Following the collision with Jaquez, JR hit the floor with force and, upon rising, was seen clutching his right shoulder before promptly heading to the locker room. Despite the setback, he contributed 19 points and nine rebounds to the Knicks' sixth consecutive win.

How will Julius Randle fit back in with the New York Knicks' upsurge?

Since Julius Randle's last appearance on the court, the Knicks have undergone some changes, notably with the acquisitions of Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks at the trade deadline.

With just 14 regular season games remaining and no definitive timeline for Randle's return, the team's ability to foster chemistry among its new additions could become a pressing concern.

Recent history also raises concerns as Randle hurriedly returned from a late ankle injury to participate in last year's postseason campaign. Despite his efforts, he managed to average 16.6 points while shooting 37.0% from the field.

Ideally, Julius would have the opportunity to participate in a few regular-season matchups before the playoffs commence, given his undeniable impact on the team.

The Knicks have maintained a 12-10 record since his shoulder injury, although the recent resurgence has been bolstered by the partial return of fellow injured starter OG Anunoby, who contributed to the team's last three out of four victories.