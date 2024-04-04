Julius Randle Injury Update: Latest on Knicks All-Star's status against Kings (April 4)

New York Knicks standout forward Julius Randle will remain sidelined in the upcoming fixture against the Sacramento Kings on Thursday. He will miss their second and final matchup of the season, with the Knicks winning the first 98-91 on March 16, and is included in the NBA's five-game slate.

Julius Randle injury update

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, it was reported on Thursday that forward Julius Randle will undergo season-ending surgery on his right shoulder. Randle has been sidelined since Jan. 27 when he dislocated his shoulder.

He noted that doctors cautioned Randle about the continued instability of his shoulder, deeming it unsafe for him to return to play this season despite his efforts at rehabilitation.

Although Randle had undergone rehabilitation with the hope of avoiding surgery and aiming for a return during the playoffs, Wojnarowski reported that opting for the procedure at this juncture implies he could potentially be fully recovered for the commencement of the 2024-25 campaign.

What happened to Julius Randle?

Julius Randle sustained his injury on Jan. 27 during the Knicks' 125-109 victory over the Miami Heat. The incident unfolded late in the game, with 4 minutes and 27 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. As Randle drove toward the basket, Heat rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. attempted to draw a charge, resulting in the collision.

After the collision with Jaquez, Randle hit the floor forcefully and, upon getting up, was observed clutching his right shoulder before promptly heading to the locker room. Despite the setback, he managed to contribute 19 points and nine rebounds to the Knicks' sixth consecutive win.

Significance of Julius Randle's injury to New York Knicks

Injury concerns have restricted what appeared to be a promising potential for the Knicks.

While boasting a commendable 12-2 record with both Randle and OG Anunoby in the lineup together, the Knicks face a setback as Randle will not be returning, and Anunoby has been sidelined since March 16 due to an elbow injury.

Consequently, Jalen Brunson has been tasked with leading the team without two of its primary go-to options.

Randle exhibited an impressive level of performance prior to his setback. He was selected for the All-Star game for the third time in his career in the past four years and boasted averages of 24.0 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game, shooting at 47.2% from the field and 31.1% from beyond the arc.

Renowned as a double-double threat every time he took to the court, Randle showcased his ability to dominate games as a scorer.