Julius Randle roasts wife Kendra for claiming Taylor Swift put Travis Kelce on the map: "Are you f***ing crazy?"

New York Knicks forward Julius Randle was the latest victim of a new social media trend. The former All-Star recently got into a scuffle with his wife over the sports world's newest power couple.

Over the past week, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been a major topic of conversation. The Pro-Bowl tight end admitted to sliding into her DMs, and she followed that up by being in a suite for the Kansas City Chiefs game on Sunday.

Julius Randle's wife Kendra recently decided to get in on a new trend. She proceeded to tell him that Taylor Swift is the one to put Kelce on the map after rumors of them dating. Knowing that isn't the case at all, he was quick to clap back at her.

"No one knew who Travis Kelce was? Are you f****** crazy?"

"Every football fan in the world, and outside of football a lot of people knew who he was," Randle said.

Prior to his rumored dating of Taylor Swift, Kelce is an eight-time Pro-Bowler, four-time All-Pro and two-time Super Bowl champ. On top of that, he is widely regarded as the top tight end in the NFL today.

How long has Julius Randle been married to his wife Kendra?

Before she was baiting him into absurd reactions, Kendra and Julius Randle started their journey together in college. While the future top-10 pick was dominating the basketball world at Kentucky, she was a student there pursuing a degree in fashion design.

After dating for some time, the couple decided to tie the knot in 2016. Not long after they were married, the couple welcomed their first child. Many remember their son for the viral moment he had with his father in 2021.

In 2021, Randle had the best year of his career with the New York Knicks. After averaging 24.1 points, 10.2 rebounds and 6.0 assists, he was named an All-Star for the first time.

On top of being an All-Star, Randle also won the Most Improved Player award that season. Typically, members of the team present this award to the player. On this occasion, it was Randle's son that gave it to him in a heartwarming moment for their family.

Along with being married to the NBA star, Kendra has had success in her own field as well. Back in 2020, she launched her very own clothing line.