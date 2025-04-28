Julius Randle swing factor has Timberwolves rolling: Closer look at how Minnesota star is proving doubters wrong

Led by Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle, the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the LA Lakers 116-113 to take a 3-1 series lead on Sunday. As expected, Edwards has been stellar in the playoffs, recording 29.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game. However, much to the surprise of many, Randle has also been exceptional.

The Timberwolves’ decision to trade Karl-Anthony Towns for Randle was met with much criticism throughout the season. Many believed breaking up the team’s core was a poor decision, especially after reaching the Western Conference finals in 2024. But Randle’s performance against the Lakers has proved his doubters wrong.

Randle is averaging 22.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game in the playoffs. He isn’t just lighting it up on the offensive end; he has elevated all aspects of his game and is having a significant impact on the Timberwolves' success against the Lakers.

First, his effort on defense has been key for Minnesota. Randle might not be getting a bunch of blocks and steals each game, but his presence on the wing and in the paint has made things difficult for LA. He has been challenging every shot he can and is bringing some much-needed energy on defense.

Next is his aggressive play on offense. Randle’s ability to punish mismatches has allowed him to be a menace in the paint. His ability to aggressively drive to the paint has also helped create many open looks for others.

However, that’s not all, as Randle has also been efficient from beyond the arc. The 30-year-old is shooting 43.2% from 3-pointer range, making him one of Minnesota’s most efficient shooters.

Before this season, Randle had averaged 18.2 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists over 19 playoff games. He was also very inefficient, shooting 37.2% from the field.

Julius Randle scores 25 to help Timberwolves grab 3-1 lead against the Lakers

Julius Randle was key during Game 4 of the Timberwolves vs Lakers series on Sunday. The 30-year-old recorded 25 points, seven rebounds, three assists and a steal to lead his team to a close win. Anthony Edwards also went off, finishing his night with 43 points, nine rebounds and six assists.

The Timberwolves have a shot to wrap up their first-round series against the Lakers on Wednesday. Another good outing from Julius Randle and Anthony Edwards could be all that’s needed to eliminate Luka Doncic and LeBron James from the 2025 NBA playoffs.

