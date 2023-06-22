June 2023 NBA Player Movement: Who's opting in and who's opting out?

The NBA offseason is in full flow, with the NBA draft starting June 22. Free agency opens on June 30 at 6 p.m. ET and stars around the league have begun making decisions regarding player options on their deals.

So far, we've seen some star talent opt out of their final years as they search for a pay rise or additional guaranteed years so they can have some financial stability on the backend of their careers.

Some players will be opting into the final year of their deals in a bid to build their value ahead of 2024, where they will be hoping to land a new contract on similar or better terms.

Let's dive into who is opting in and opting out of their player options this summer.

NBA players opting out ahead of free agency

The following players will be testing free agency this summer or are expected to opt-out to test free agency.

Derrick Jones Jr. - Chicago Bulls

Bruce Brown - Denver Nuggets

Draymond Green - Golden State Warriors

Khris Middleton - Milwaukee Bucks

Josh Hart - New York Knicks

Fred VanVleet - Toronto Raptors

Kyle Kuzma - Washington Wizards

James Harden - Philadelphia 76ers

Montrezl Harrell - Philadelphia 76ers

Some players still have yet to decide on their current contract situation, and as such, they have been left off this list for the sake of clarity.

NBA players opting in ahead of free agency

Here is a list of players who have, or intend to opt into, the final year of their current contracts.

Danilo Gallinari - Recently traded to Washington Wizards

Danuel House - Philadelphia 76ers

Gary Trent Jr. - Toronto Raptors

Otto Porter Jr. - Toronto Raptors

Damian Jones - Utah Jazz

Players that have opted into their final year will be hoping to have a solid season for their team, with the notion that they could play themselves into a bigger deal next season. Or, the contract value is higher than what they would expect to earn on the free agent market, and thus, it made sense to take another year at that salary level.

NBA players yet to make a decision

There are still numerous players that are yet to make a decision regarding their current player option and, thus, will be forced to figure things out within the next few days. Here are some of the most notable names:

Andre Drummond - Chicago Bulls

Done DiVincenzo - Golden State Warriors

Victor Oladipo - Miami Heat

Jevon Carter - Milwaukee Bucks

Jordan Clarkson - Utah Jazz

Talen Horton-Tucker - Utah Jazz

Rudy Gay - Utah Jazz

There is multiple cap space this season, and with the new Collective Bargaining Agreement coming into effect next summer, teams will be looking to rebalance their rosters. As such, this could be a good summer to be an unrestricted free agent.

It's likely that most of the players on the list decide to test the free agency waters in the hopes of landing on a roster that can provide them with a legitimate role within the rotation.

