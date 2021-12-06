“Just giving him the ball and getting out the way, and ‘I’ll be here if you need me” - Zach Lavine talks about having DeMar DeRozan as a teammate as the Chicago Bulls pair get used to each other

The Chicago Bulls are heading back to their glory days, as the Zach LaVine-DeMar DeRozan partnership has been productive so far this season. It took some time, but the Bulls look like championship contenders and are playing with a spring in their step, something the fans have not seen since the Derrick Rose era.

Given how balanced the team is, it is safe to say the Bulls were the biggest winners in the offseason, bringing in the mid-range maestro DeMar DeRozan, Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso to join Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic. Many wondered how the team would fare, especially with LaVine and DeRozan, who like to have the ball in their hands. Surprisingly, it has been smooth so far.

DeMar DeRozan has led the Bulls to two big road victories against both Brooklyn-based teams - the New York Knicks and the Brooklyn Nets. After the Knicks game, Zach LaVine had this to say about his partnership with DeRozan.

“It just makes everything so much easier. Not all the pressure is on you. I have a bailout anytime, and I think I can speak for him; vice versa. Just being able to give it to him in certain areas, or just the ultimate trust or sometimes just giving him the ball and getting out the way, and ‘I’ll be here if you need me.’

“It helps our team tremendously, especially if we’re frantic. Obviously, he’s been in these big-time games and situations. So I don’t think a lot of things rattle him at all. And that’s where you just let him take over the game, calm it down, get to the free-throw line, get to his spots. I think it just gives the whole team a sense of — like, a deep breath. Like, ‘We’re OK.’ ”

The level of trust is outstanding, which has helped the Bulls achieve the level of success they have had this season. With a 16-8 record, they rank 2nd in the Eastern Conference standings.

Is the Zach LaVine-DeMar DeRozan partnership formidable enough to lead the Bulls to an NBA Finals appearance in 2022?

DeMar DeRozan #11 of the Chicago Bulls celebrates with Zach LaVine #8

If they continue in this form, the Bulls will undoubtedly feature in the 2022 playoffs and have the facilities to make a deep run. It will be intriguing to see, especially with the way DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine have played in their first year together.

Nonetheless, a Finals appearance might be a big ask for DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine. Both players have learned to share the rock. DeRozan's experience has also been a big boost for the Bulls as he is a great clutch performer.

StatMuse @statmuse DeMar DeRozan in the 4Q this season:



178 PTS (1st in NBA)

7.7 PPG (1st)

53/46/90%



63 FGM (1st)

119 FGA (1st)

5-11 3P

52 FTA (3rd)



The Bulls are +69 with DeRozan in 4Qs, the highest +/- by any player with 200+ minutes. DeMar DeRozan in the 4Q this season:178 PTS (1st in NBA)7.7 PPG (1st)53/46/90%63 FGM (1st)119 FGA (1st)5-11 3P52 FTA (3rd)The Bulls are +69 with DeRozan in 4Qs, the highest +/- by any player with 200+ minutes. https://t.co/wXHAtsIMwv

There is still a lot of basketball to be played this season, but the chemistry in the Bulls camp is like no other. Everybody understands their role and executes in the best way when given the opportunity.

DeMar DeRozan is averaging 26.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists, playing in all 24 games for the Bulls. LaVine, on the other hand, is averaging 25.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 3,9 assists.

