"Just making easy reads" - Russell Westbrook divulges key reason behind his zero turnover game against Sacramento Kings

Russell Westbrook has created history. As the LA Lakers brought up a 122-114 victory at Crypto.com Arena to make it three straight wins after their loss to Memphis on December 29, Russell Westbrook put up a zero turnover game against the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday night.

Westbrook finished with 19 points, seven rebounds, two assists and zero turnovers, tallying a plus-17 overall which was the best plus-minus showing by any player in the game.

It was the first time since March 14, 2016 that he did not record a turnover in a game.



This is the first time in nearly six years that Westbrook hasn't turned the ball over in a game. It snapped a 407-game streak where Westbrook has turned the ball over at least once. When asked about the main reason for his zero turnover game against Sacramento, Westbrook gave a terse reply to reporters in the post-game media interaction. He said:

"Just making easy reads."

Russell Westbrook's zero turnover game also led to the Lakers having a season-low five-turnover game. When asked if his own improved ball-handling could help the Lakers, Westbrook replied:

"It should help... We had a season-low five. I don't know if that's realistic, but it shows that if we put our mind to it, we can do it as a team."

"I can turn the ball over too" - LA Lakers superstar Russell Westbrook earlier on Sunday

Following the LA Lakers' previous contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Russell Westbrook took an aggressive stance against reporters for his turnover-prone game. Westbrook had tallied nine turnovers in that contest, taking his season turnover tally to a league-worst 181 turnovers. When asked about the inefficiencies in his game in reference to his ball-handling and poor shooting, Westbrook replied combatively:

“My game is not predicated on shots or if I turn the ball over, like I missed some shots, that's part of the game. I’m allowed to miss shots. I can do that, you know, like any other player. I can turn the ball over too. I can do that. That's all a part of the game.”

Anyhow, Russell Westbrook found support and praise for his zero-turnover game against Sacramento from LA Lakers head coach Frank Vogel tonight. Vogel said of the 33-year-old:

"Russ is really invested in this team. He's not always perfect but he really cares. He really wants to do the right thing. I was really proud of his bounce-back performance after having that high turnover night last game and coming out and having zero turnovers tonight. It was a great exhibit of ball security... It was a big part of the win."

