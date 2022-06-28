"Just thought the statement needed a correction as y’all continue to make money off of my NAME" - Kyrie Irving fires back at sports blog's Twitter account for trolling him

Kyrie Irving fired back at Barstool sports on Twitter after they posted a meme accusing Irving of ruining the teams he plays for. Irving doesn't usually clap back at trolls on social media like his friend and teammate Kevin Durant is infamous for. This time, however, it triggered him enough to respond and it grabbed everyone's attention.

Barstool sports posted a video meme of Joker from the movie 'The Dark Knight' (2008) portrayed by the late Heath Ledger, wherein the Joker is exiting 'Gotham General Hospital' after blowing it up.

The Joker is compared to Kyrie Irving and the Hospital is compared to every NBA franchise that he has been a part of, implying that he wrecks every organization on his way out.

Barstool Sports @barstoolsports Kyrie Irving destroying every NBA team he has ever been a part of Kyrie Irving destroying every NBA team he has ever been a part of https://t.co/UbubDWsJW1

Kyrie Irving ended his Cleveland stint on bad terms and then ruined his relationship with LeBron James for a while. He moved to Boston and that experiment was a disaster as well. He finally joined the Brooklyn Nets for his third stint and that hasn't been successful either.

Irving responded on the Barstool Sports post and corrected them. He asked them to add "NBA champion and gold medalist" ahead of his name to show him respect. He commented:

"*NBA champion and *Gold medalist * Kyrie Irving. Just thought the statement needed a correction as y’all continue to make money off of my NAME and countless others."

Irving has always hated the news and media who continue to defame athletes without knowing their personal lives. He called them "pawns" after being fined by the NBA for failing to comply with the league's media requirements and has often considered himself above them.

Kyrie Irving stops all the noise and opts-in to his player option

Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets on the bench

All the drama around Kyrie Irving was around the fact that he wanted to leave the Brooklyn Nets and exit another franchise after no success. He would depart Kevin Durant after teaming up with him in the 2019 offseason. The duo have have achieved nothing together so far. They have won just one playoff series and have just seven postseason game wins in three years.

Hence, all the rumors that suggested Irving was leaving fueled the fire that he was a bad locker room influence and wasn't a reliable teammate. He has missed more games than he has played in his three-year Nets tenure.

However, Irving has now shut down all the critics by opting in to his $36.7 million player option and agreed to commit to the Brooklyn Nets for his fourth and final year.

Irving staying with the team implies Kevin Durant will not depart either and the Nets are likely to run it back next season with the help of coach Steve Nash, Seth Curry, Ben Simmons, Joe Harris, LaMarcus Aldridge, Andre Drummond and others.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is opting into his $37 million player option for the 2022-23 season, @TheAthletic @Stadium has learned. Irving is bypassing on multiple opt-in and trade scenarios to fulfill his four-year commitment to the Nets and Kevin Durant. Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is opting into his $37 million player option for the 2022-23 season, @TheAthletic @Stadium has learned. Irving is bypassing on multiple opt-in and trade scenarios to fulfill his four-year commitment to the Nets and Kevin Durant. Kyrie Irving: “Normal people keep the world going, but those who dare to be different lead us into tomorrow. I’ve made my decision to opt in. See you in the fall. A11even.” twitter.com/ShamsCharania/… Kyrie Irving: “Normal people keep the world going, but those who dare to be different lead us into tomorrow. I’ve made my decision to opt in. See you in the fall. A11even.” twitter.com/ShamsCharania/…

On paper, they are a guaranteed playoff team and if everyone stays healthy, they can certainly aim for the 2023 NBA title.

If Irving and co. win a title in Brooklyn, the entire narrative around him will change drastically. People will no longer talk about how he is a bad locker room influence and would rather focus on his championship pedigree.

It does look like this is the final year the two of them will be in Barclays Center and if it doesn't work out this season as well, they will both find a new home next summer.

