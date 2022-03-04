“Juwan Howard, I forgive you” - Shaquille O’Neal says everybody should leave Michigan coach alone, calls him a ‘class act’

Michigan Wolverines coach Juwan Howard has been a focal point in college basketball over the past few weeks after he struck a Wisconsin assistant coach in the head.

The Big Ten suspended Howard for the rest of the regular season and fined him $40,000.

The incident took place as coaches shook hands after the game, with Howard looking displeased with Wisconsin coach Greg Gard.

A wide range of analysts and personalities voiced their opinion on the incident. On "The Big Podcast with Shaq," Shaquille O'Neal said he had no problem with how the situation unfolded because the game of basketball is an emotional one.

"I don't have a problem with it," O'Neal said. "You're the coach. This game we play is an emotional game. And if you gonna say something to a certain extent, you gotta deal with the consequences. Of course, there's rules and morals, you're not supposed to do it, but he did it. He made a mistake. We all know Juan Howard is a class act."

O'Neal compared it to his personal career, saying he wasn't afraid to show emotions whenever someone put their hands on him in a game. O'Neal doubled down on the fact that he believes Howard understands he made a mistake and believes everyone should leave him alone. Howard issued an apology in a statement issued by the school.

"Juan Howard, I forgive you," O'Neal said. "Everybody leave him alone. It happened. So what?"

Michigan Wolverines preparing for potential NCAA Tournament bid and the return of Juwan Howard

Michigan Wolverines head coach Juwan howard

It's been a rollercoaster of a season for the Michigan Wolverines since entering the year as a popular selection to make a run at the national championship.

Michigan was ranked No. 6 in the Associated Press preseason poll.

After some inconsistent play, the Wolverines (16-12, 10-8 Big Ten) have started to find their groove. Fans will be watching to see if the bubble team can land a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

Howard will be eligible to return for the postseason, starting with the Big Ten Tournament. Veteran coach Phil Martelli has guided the Wolverines to a 2-1 mark in Howard's absence.

Michigan has two ranked opponents to finish the regular season. The Wolverines host No. 24 Iowa on Thursday night and visit No. 23 Ohio State on Sunday.

Picking up at least one victory would bolster Michigan's resume.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein