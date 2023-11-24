Kai Jones believes he's been misunderstood: "Social media is one part of my life"

Kai Jones made headlines late in the summer following a series of bizarre posts that led to his then team, the Charlotte Hornets, parting ways with him. Fast forward to today, and Jones has attempted to clear the air on his controversial posts, adding that he 'feels he has been misunderstood'.

"They think they know everything through social media. But, social media is just one small part of my life. I have Instagram on my phone, but I do basketball, I do boxing, Muay Thai, yoga, I do rapping, I am singing, drawing, painting, I do a lot of different things," Kai Jones said during an appearance on the Vizion Podcast.

"Instagram is just me trying to give you an insight on how I live. It’s just dancing. I think it’s entertaining. Just try to brighten up some people’s days. Being free is the key in life and I just want to be an example of freedom, be as free as you can be."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Kai Jones revealed that the Hornets wanted him to see a therapist, but he admitted that this didn't help him at all.

"They were like, 'Kai, we told you to get right. We want you to see a therapist.' This time, I was stubborn. I'm like, 'Bro, I do not want to see a therapist. I just want to meditate and clear my head and figure out on my own, you know, use my intuition to figure out my own issues. They were like, 'No, you should see a therapist.' ... I end up going, right? I feel like the therapy is not helping," Kai Jones added, via Basketball Network.

Kai Jones says it was better for him that he left Charlotte after offseason controversy

Kai Jones' bizarre posts on X led to his departure from the Charlotte Hornets. After what happened, the Hornets didn't want to keep him in the roster and waived him. Moving forward, Jones believes that parting ways with the franchise and becoming a free agent was the best scenario for him.

"I loved the whole situation in Charlotte, I wish it could have continued. But, I think it's for the better than I moved on. They were a little concerned about the social media stuff, they were concerned about my sleeping patterns," Jones said, via Sports Illustrated.

"My great grandma has just passed away, and they (Hornets) were like I hope we're not bothering you too much. I was going through some things off the floor, like any person is."

Kai Jones also revealed that the Hornets told him that he had no trade value, so both sides decided that the best option was to waive him.

The 22-year-old big man appeared in a total of 67 NBA games in two seasons with Charlotte, averaging just 2.7 ppg and 2.0 rpg, on 56.7 percent from the field.