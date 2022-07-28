“Kareem Abdul-Jabbar got traded, Patrick Ewing got traded” - Michael Jordan’s longtime agent says there are very few players that are not tradeable, believes the Celtics won’t tear up the team for Kevin Durant

Michael Jordan’s longtime agent, David Falk, spoke on the improbability of the Boston Celtics breaking up their squad to trade for Kevin Durant.

Falk stated that some prominent players had been traded over the years, regardless of their status. He said anything could happen in Boston. But the agent does not believe the squad will risk breaking up their current chemistry for the small forward.

David outlined:

“First of all, I think there are very few players in the entire league that are not tradeable. I mean, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar got traded. Patrick Ewing got traded.”

Kevin Durant is easily one of the best players in the league at the moment. That is the prime reason why it is so hard for teams to acquire him.

If anybody wishes to add him to their squad, they are going to have to sacrifice a large portion of their roster, future, or a big superstar or two.

The trouble with that is it then makes the team an undesirable destination for Durant. Keeping both squads happy while maintaining enough intrigue for KD is a hard balance.

The Boston Celtics have enough players and future picks to dish for Durant. The only problem is, the city would probably have to break up their big three and then some. They got so close to winning a championship last year. Therefore, if Boston plans to reach that same level with the same unit, the Durant trade becomes less probable.

David Falk explained the weight of Durant:

“Kevin Durant, you know, is Kevin Durant, and I think people will do special things to acquire a player of that caliber. What I don’t think the Celtics will do is tear up the team and the chemistry they have, you know, in an attempt to make a trade.”

If Kevin Durant isn't traded to the Celtics, could Boston compete for another championship with its current team?

Boston has been building their chemistry for a long time. They finally have a full unit on both ends of the floor. If the elite three-time past champions had been back at full strength, Boston may have had themselves a championship.

Jayson Tatum and company came so close to beating the Golden State Warriors. And that says a lot.

If Kevin Durant moved to Boston, the team would become instant favorites for a championship for arguably the entire year. KD and Tatum on the same team would be lethal.

The problem with that is the Celtics’ big three is arguably just as lethal. Their three-way deplorability makes them one of the best trios in the league. Boston doesn't need to mess that up.

MJ’s longtime agent may be correct. Regardless of anyone being able to be traded, Boston probably will not make the move for Durant.

