"Kareem and LeBron won multiple championships with other players" - NBA analyst states Michael Jordan's lack of success without Scottie Pippen is a knock on 'His Airness'

Nick Wright recently released a list of his Top 50 NBA players, where he placed Michael Jordan third. The analyst gave Kareem Abdul-Jabbar the number one ranking and placed LeBron James second.

There is no argument that these three deserve to be in the Top 3. But not many are pleased with the way Wright has ranked them.

The co-host of "The First Things First" recently appeared on Colin Cowherd's podcast to once again explain his choices. He gave some pretty valuable explanations to which even Cowherd agreed.

While discussing the all-time list, Colin Cowherd shared a pretty interesting take on what could be a possible knock-on Jordan. He said:

"The biggest knock on Jordan is this, how many playoff series did he win without Scottie Pippen? Kareem and LeBron won multiple championships with other players.

"Jordan could not win with other players, because of Michael's style, which you often saw in Washington, you saw in his first five years in Chicago, he did not play well with other scorers, he played well with Pippen who acknowledged he would be in the passenger seat."

Michael Jordan had many great teammates during his time with the Bulls. However, Scottie Pippen was the one that stood out the most.

The pair were instrumental in the Bulls' dominance during the 90s'. Pippen was brilliant on both ends of the floor. With him on the court, Jordan had the freedom to be himself, which is what helped him become one of the greatest in the game.

BossHogg @6Hogg6 Michael Jordan played basketball like a superhero: the ridiculous hangtime, the body contortions in the air, the incredible shotmaking ability....none of it seemed real. Michael Jordan played basketball like a superhero: the ridiculous hangtime, the body contortions in the air, the incredible shotmaking ability....none of it seemed real. https://t.co/XoU2JgiOkE

MJ's most successful time in the NBA came with Pippen. Prior to the Bulls drafting him, Jordan failed to take the team beyond the first round of the playoffs. After his stint with the Bulls, Michael Jordan decided to retire from the game, but he did make his way back in 2001. "His Airness" joined the Washington Wizards but was never the same player as before.

Real Talk 🏀 @Real7Talk



Watch this amazing mix of Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen in HD. GREATEST DUO IN NBA HISTORYWatch this amazing mix of Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen in HD. GREATEST DUO IN NBA HISTORY 💯 Watch this amazing mix of Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen in HD. https://t.co/65Npz2iyJX

Contrary to Jordan, LeBron James and Kareem have both won championships with different teammates. Colin Cowherd believes that to be another knock on MJ's career.

Speaking about the same, he said:

"LeBron won without Kyrie, he won without AD, he won without D-Wade. Kareem won in Milwaukee, Kareem won in Los Angeles multiple times.

"Like there is value that Brady, we know Tom is wonderful, the idea that he can win a title with Bruce Arians, with a different collection and a different culture absolutely established him a notch above Elway, Manning, it matters."

The Jordan Rules @Rules23Jordan

#NBA

#BullsNation Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen highlights over the years with the Chicago Bulls Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen highlights over the years with the Chicago Bulls #NBA #BullsNation https://t.co/cTr6q0GOR4

Could Michael Jordan be the player that he was without Scottie Pippen?

Michael Jordan #23...

Basketball is a team game. It is important to have a quality team rather than one or two great players to win championships.

Michael Jordan was putting up great numbers, but none of that was helping him go the distance in the playoffs. It was only when Scottie Pippen arrived that MJ was able to lead the team to deeper runs in the postseason.

The seven-time All-Star was a great defensive presence and also made some big buckets when needed. He is arguably the greatest number two and there is no doubt that he had a big hand in the Bulls winning those six championships. But the same can be said about Michael Jordan.

The Jordan Rules @Rules23Jordan

#NBA

#BullsNation Michael Jordan's 1987-88 regular season highlights as one of 3 players in NBA history to win MVP & DPOY in a single season Michael Jordan's 1987-88 regular season highlights as one of 3 players in NBA history to win MVP & DPOY in a single season#NBA #BullsNation https://t.co/LMtXeWaTvn

If you take him out of the Bulls team, they are only left with Pippen and a few other stars. During those days, the Houston Rockets, Orlando Magic and Seattle SuperSonics were extremely good. It is highly unlikely that a Bulls team without Jordan could get past those franchises and win championships.

Daniel Juyoeli @JuyoeliD 2 minutes of Michael Jordan defying the laws of gravity 2 minutes of Michael Jordan defying the laws of gravity 😳 https://t.co/pomgOPI9DE

Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen are still considered to be the greatest duo in the NBA. Not many dominated the league in the way that they did. Comparing their importance to the team does not make sense as they both needed each other.

