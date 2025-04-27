"KAT got a mean dawg game" - Jalen Brunson & Knicks surviving wild final minute against Pistons leaves NBA fans stunned

NBA fans were amazed after the New York Knicks escaped Game 4 of their first-round playoff series against the Detroit Pistons. After dropping Game 2 at Madison Square Garden, the Knicks went to Little Caesars Arena and won two consecutive games by a combined difference of three points.

They took a 3-1 lead on Sunday with a 94-93 win. Tim Hardaway Jr. had the last offensive possession for Detroit but missed a 22-foot 3-pointer that landed on Miles McBride's hands.

The team's X account celebrated the win.

"KNICKS WIN!!!!" they captioned the post.

Fans joined the celebration and flooded the social media with comments hyping up this hard-fought win.

"KAT got a mean dawg game," one fan said.

"Up 3-1 baby!! THANK YOU KAT!!" another fan wrote.

"Holy s**t this team gets lucky every damm game, Pistons should legitimately be up 3-1 right now lmao," one fan commented.

Others rejected the potential foul that Jalen Brunson committed in the final play and celebrated their stars for showing up when needed to lead the team one step closer to the second round.

"Y’all sick, Pistons and Harris pushed Hart on that last play so it cancels out," one fan tweeted.

"Let’s gooooo Knickstape!!! What a 90s gritty win fellas!! 3-1," a fan said.

"One of the most clutch playoff performances of recent memory by Brunson and proved why you make the Towns and Bridges trades," another fan posted.

It was a difficult game for the Knicks. After winning the first quarter 29-19, they were outscored in the next two (24-21 and 28-14). They entered the fourth period trailing 71-64. After a 30-point quarter, they pulled off a win to give them an opportunity to close out the series on Tuesday's Game 5 at home.

Jalen Brunson scared Knicks fans with apparent injury during Game 4

To add more drama to this game, Jalen Brunson sounded the alarms for New York late in the third quarter. He was forced to leave the contest and head to the locker room after seemingly suffering an ankle injury.

He tried to get up but couldn't, which led to his visit to the locker room. Brunson returned to the game in the fourth quarter with renewed energy and scored 15 points in the final period, finishing the game with 32 points.

Karl-Anthony Towns added 27 points and nine rebounds, while Josh Hart contributed 14 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.

