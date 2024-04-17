Kawhi Leonard 2024 NBA Playoffs Scouting Report: Dissecting LA Clippers forward, impact and minutes

Kawhi Leonard's availability is one of the major headaches for the LA Clippers as they gear up for their first-round playoff clash against the Dallas Mavericks. The forward has missed the last eight games with a knee inflammation and is a doubtful starter as the team starts their postseason campaign.

Barring the injury, it has been a solid season for Leonard, as he has put up game-winning numbers and has looked like his effective self. In 68 games, he's averaging 23.7 points in 52.5% from the field and 41.7% from the 3-point range.

Ahead of the playoffs, here's a look at Leonard's scouting report and his role for the Clippers in the postseason.

Kawhi Leonard regular season stats

Leonard has played in 68 games this regular season — his most in six seasons. The small forward has been a starter in all the games he has suited up.

GP MP PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% FT% TS% 68 34.3 23.7 6.1 3.6 1.6 0.9 52.5 41.7 88.5 62.6

Kawhi Leonard playoffs stats

In his 12 seasons in the NBA, Leonard has appeared in 137 playoff games.

GP MP PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% FT% TS% 137 35.5 21.4 7.8 2.9 1.8 0.7 51.2 40.2 84.5 62.2

Strengths and weaknesses

Kawhi Leonard is a force when healthy. He's a dominant offensive presence with an improved mid-range game. He's also a crisp shooter from beyond the arc.

He has the athleticism to get to the rim and muscle his way past bigger defenders and can shoot at a healthy rate from the charity stripe. Quite simply, there's nothing he can't do when he finds his rhythm. Throughout his time in the league, he has improved his court awareness and playmaking skills and averaged a career-high in assists after joining the Clippers.

His defense has regressed over time with the multiple injuries he has had over the years, but if he's healthy and available, size is not an issue for Leonard who has shown that he can guard all five positions.

The only hope LAC will have is for their star to not get injured, as he did last season against the Phoenix Suns. After a solid Game 1, a recurring knee issue ended his season leaving too much to do for Russell Westbrook as the Suns shut down the Clippers' season.

Kawhi Leonard impact, role and playoff minutes

Kawhi Leonard has not suited since March 31 following the LA Clipper's game against the Charlotte Hornets, where he propped up 23 points, five rebounds and two assists on 53% shooting.

In March, he averaged 22.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.4 steals before missing games due to injury. His availability for the playoffs is still uncertain as the Clippers gear up to take on the Dallas Mavericks.

The Clippers will need Leonard for his impact on both ends of the floor. His postseason experience and the three other stars he has can make his life easier.

James Harden, Paul George and Westbrook are astute playmakers and seasoned veterans. Even on limited minutes, Leonard can make a difference, and he will be a player the Clippers will need against an offense-heavy Mavs outfit.

Expect a slight dip in minutes for the forward, as coach Ty Lue will give his player enough time to ramp up to full strength throughout the playoffs. If the Clippers can sweep Dallas (which is unlikely), there will be more room for Leonard to recover for the next round.

