Kawhi Leonard is already a Hall of Famer

It has been a tough 24 hours for Kawhi Leonard and the L.A. Clippers. After being bounced in the first round of the NBA Playoffs by the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night, bad news got worse for Los Angeles. Their superstar scorer in Leonard was diagnosed with a torn meniscus on Wednesday.

Luckily for Leonard, he has already accomplished everything there is to accomplish in the NBA. That is why he is already a Hall of Famer. Let's dive into exactly what makes Leonard a certain Hall of Famer already at just 31 and why he shouldn't have anymore pressure on him.

Legendary Two-Way Player

Kawhi Leonard is simply one of the most complete players in NBA history. He is one of the best scorers of this era. According to Basketball Reference, Leonard has only had one season in his 11-year career when he averaged less than 10.0 points per game. He has averaged over 20.0 points per game in six of the last seven seasons he has played.

Leonard's career average of 19.62 points per game is better than the likes of Hall of Famers Tracy McGrady, Magic Johnson, and Tim Duncan. His career mark of 1.73 steals per game puts him ahead of Hall of Famers Tim Hardaway, Chris Mullin, and Charles Barkley. Leonard is one of the best two-way stars in the history of the National Basketball Association.

Fantastic Career Portfolio

Again, Leonard has accomplished everything at the NBA level. The two-time NBA champion has helped guide both the San Antonio Spurs (2014) and the Toronto Raptors (2019; first-ever) to titles in his career. He is a two-time NBA Finals MVP. The five-time All-Star is also a five-time All-NBA performer. He was also a back-to-back Defensive Player of the Year (2015, 2016).

Aside from the rings, perhaps the best note of his career was that he was voted as a member of the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team. He is one of the greatest players of the last decade. His stats, production, and awards case are proof that he is on his way to the Hall of Fame when decides to hang up his shoes.

A first-round exit and a torn meniscus is not the best way to go out for Leonard. However, being the great player that he has been for so long, he is on track to make the Hall of Fame. A healthy Leonard is still one of the best players in the game. That is why the Clippers still have a bright future.

