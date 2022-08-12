“KD is more Brando than Cruise… Only guy in league history that would beat Michael Jordan 1-on-1” - Colin Cowherd says Kevin Durant is more of a supporting actor, believes the Celtics are perfect for him

Kevin Durant's leadership skills have often been questioned over the years. His inability to lead a team to an NBA championship has made many doubt the Brooklyn Nets forward's capabilities.Colin Cowherd has described the 12-time All-Star as more of a supporting actor and not a lead actor. He said that while he can build a team around LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Kobe Bryant or Giannis Antetokounmpo, such is not the case with KD. He likened Durant to Kawhi Leonard, Kyrie Irving and James Harden, saying that a foundation cannot be built around them.

However, Cowherd singled out KD as the best offensive player among the bunch. He said that the four-time scoring champion is the only player in the league who could beat Michael Jordan in a one-on-one game.

"KD’s more Marlon Brando than Tom Cruise," Herd said. "I think LeBron, Wade, Kobe, Giannis, they are players I will build around. They are committed. They're unwavering. They don't wander. They elevate others. They just have the right personality for it. And I think KD is closer to Kawhi or Kyrie or James Harden.

"You view them as the movie star, but what they are is great supporting actors. You can't build a foundation around them. Of all those players, KD is easily the most gifted offensively. And I've said it before, I think he's the only guy in league history that would beat Michael Jordan in a game of one-on-one.

"I think he's a great player, but he's different. He's more Brando than Cruise. He's more Kawhi than LeBron. That's why I think Boston works just like the Warriors worked."

Colin Cowherd believes Kevin Durant's alledged move to the Boston Celtics works

Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets

In Kevin Durant's private meeting with Joe Tsai, he reportedly gave the Brooklyn Nets owner an ultimatum on Monday. He requested that the franchise decide between him or coach Steve Nash and general manager Sean Marks.

With Tsai publicly declaring that he would be sticking with his front office, KD could be on his way out of the Nets. Reports suggest that the forward has his eyes on the Boston Celtics. With the Celtics seemingly interested in the two-time champion, could Durant unite with Jayson Tatum?

Joe Tsai @joetsai1999 Our front office and coaching staff have my support. We will make decisions in the best interest of the Brooklyn Nets. Our front office and coaching staff have my support. We will make decisions in the best interest of the Brooklyn Nets.

Cowherd thinks KD’s move to the Celtics would work and that flipping Jaylen Brown alongside a top bench player and two draft picks is a worthwhile trade. Cowherd said that while Durant might affect the team's chemistry and its future, the deal is not a bad idea.

"You can bring in Kevin Durant," Cowherd said. "He's gonna hurt your chemistry a little bit. He can be a little high maintenance. You're gonna have to give up some of your bench and some of your future to do it, but I don't think it's a terrible idea.

"The coach of the Celtics has coached KD. KD always gives you a great effort on the defensive end. ... KD always pays defense at a very high level. We saw Jayson Tatum was not a reliable finisher in big games. So, you get a great historic finisher. I think it makes sense to bring in KD for a Jaylen Brown, a top bench player and two draft picks."

