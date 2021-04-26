'KD and Kyrie will regret joining the Brooklyn Nets' - Stephen A Smith claims New York Knicks might outperform their city-rivals in post-season

The New York Knicks are currently the most in-form team in the NBA, having won nine consecutive games. Julius Randle is in fine form, and Tom Thibodeau's appointment by the top brass is being deemed a masterstroke. They are currently fourth in the Eastern Conference standings with a 34-27.

Stephen A Smith thinks Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving might regret not joining New York Knicks

The New York Knicks are heading to the NBA Playoffs

NBA analyst and insider Stephen A Smith joined fellow co-hosts Molly Qerim and Max Kellerman on the latest episode of 'First Take'. He expressed his elation at the New York Knicks' recent performances, while also taking a shot at city rivals Brooklyn Nets.

"If the Nets don't reach the NBA finals, then the Knicks will have a better story this season," said Smith.

He continued, claiming that the star duo of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving will regret joining the Brooklyn Nets instead of the New York Knicks if they don't win a ring.

"If the Knicks make the playoffs and the Nets don't win a chip, KD and Kyrie will regret joining them," he claimed.

The New York Knicks' success story has been a refreshing one, as the popular franchise is set to make the playoffs after an eight-year-long wait. They won their last fixture against the Toronto Raptors, and will now take on the Phoenix Suns tonight.

List of teams with a 9-game win streak this season:



Utah Jazz

New York Knicks pic.twitter.com/7VRfoWaKE0 — KNICKS ON MSG (@KnicksMSGN) April 24, 2021

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving were linked with a move to the New York Knicks in the summer of 2019, when both stars were evaluating their options in free agency. The duo decided to join hands in New York, albeit choosing to play for the Brooklyn Nets instead of the New York Knicks.

NBA leaders in Net Rating in April:



1. New York Knicks

2. LA Clippers

3. Utah Jazz



The Knicks have outscored their opponents by 92 points in the 11 games they've played this month. — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) April 21, 2021

The New York Knicks have always been slandered for not being able to attract star names despite being a big market team. However, the management will be more than happy with how the team has performed this year, especially considering the fact that they were able to save valuable cap space for the upcoming free agency class.

