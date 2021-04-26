Cleveland Cavaliers vs Toronto Raptors Prediction & Match Preview - April 26th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

NBA 2020-21 action continues with the Toronto Raptors hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Amalie Arena on Monday.

The 21-39 Cleveland Cavaliers are languishing in the bottom half of the Eastern Conference standings, while the 25-35 Toronto Raptors are 12th in the standings.

Match Details

Fixture: Cleveland Cavaliers vs Toronto Raptors | NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Monday, April 26th; 7:30 PM ET (Tuesday, 27th April; 5:00 AM IST).

Venue: Amalie Arena, Tampa.

Cleveland Cavaliers Preview

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been dismal at both ends of the court this season, managing a poor offensive rating of 106.3 and an underwhelming defensive rating of 113.2. They are 25th in the league in terms of rebounds and 21st in assists, exhibiting an all-around lackluster display.

Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen have been among the few silver linings for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Garland has registered close to 18 points and six assists per game, while Allen has tallied 13 points and ten rebounds per game.

Key Player - Darius Garland

Cleveland Cavaliers vs LA Lakers

Darius Garland has taken a huge leap in his sophomore season, putting up a stat line of 18 points, six assists and 2.5 rebounds per game.

He is shooting at 45% from the field and 41% from downtown while tallying 1.2 steals per game. Garland has blossomed into a well-rounded guard, complementing Collin Sexton's skillset well.

In Sexton's absence, the responsibility for leading the Cavaliers' offense will fall on Darius Garland's shoulders.

Cleveland Cavaliers Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Darius Garland; Shooting Guard - Cedi Osman; Small Forward - Isaac Okoro; Power Forward - Kevin Love; Center - Jarrett Allen.

Toronto Raptors Preview

The Toronto Raptors have lost track lately. Nick Nurse's men will have to put in some convincing performances at the business end of the season to reach the playoffs. They have been average in both offense and defense while being the second-worst rebounding team in the league.

Gary Trent Jr. and Chris Boucher have been impressive for the Raptors this season. Trent Jr. has put up 15 points on a solid 39% shooting from the deep, while Boucher has contributed 13 points and two blocks per contest.

Key Player - Pascal Siakam

Toronto Raptors vs New York Knicks

Pascal Siakam has been on a tear this year, averaging 21 points, seven rebounds and 4.7 assists per match.

He has made significant improvements offensively, especially in regards to his playmaking. His defensive prowess was never in question, but he has delivered on that front this season as well, racking up 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocks per outing.

With the Toronto Raptors in danger of missing out on the playoffs, Siakam's performance down the stretch will play a critical role in taking the team to the postseason.

Toronto Raptors Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Kyle Lowry; Shooting Guard - Fred VanVleet; Small Forward - Pascal Siakam; Power Forward - OG Anunoby; Center - Khem Birch.

Cavaliers vs Raptors Prediction

The Toronto Raptors will are the firm favorites in this game, considering the strength of their starting lineup. The Cavaliers are missing their best player, Collin Sexton, so Kyle Lowry and co. will look to take advantage of that.

Where to watch Cavaliers vs Raptors?

The Cleveland Cavaliers vs Toronto Raptors game will be televised on Bally Sports Ohio and TSN Network. The match can be streamed live with an NBA League Pass too.

