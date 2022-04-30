“KD and LeBron are both sitting at home, KD is spending his time taking on all comers on Twitter, but Steph Curry, oh, he’s just waking up” - Stephen A. Smith reiterates that the Golden State Warriors are coming

The Golden State Warriors are finding their groove again at the perfect time. Golden State impressed during the opening round of the playoffs, pushing past the Denver Nuggets 4-1 to reach the Western Conference semifinals.

After starting out the season as one of the league's best teams, Golden State suffered various injuries. Veteran forward Draymond Green (back) was sidelined for an extended period of time in January. But then just as he returned in mid-March, superstar guard Stephen Curry (foot) then went out for the rest of the season.

Star wing Klay Thompson (knee, Achilles tendon) also worked himself back into the mix in January after two years away from the court.

Golden State, seeded third, will take on the winner of the series between the second-seeded Memphis Grizzlies and the seventh-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves. Memphis and Minnesota play Game 6 on Friday in Minneapolis. The Grizzlies have a 3-2 lead in the series.

On ESPN on Friday, analyst Stephen A. Smith said the Warriors are becoming the dangerous team that was seen at the beginning of the year:

“KD (Kevin Durant) and LeBron (James) are both sitting at home. KD is spending his time taking on all comers on Twitter, but Steph Curry, oh he’s just waking up.”

Golden State Warriors heating up in the playoffs

The Golden State Warriors found themselves struggling throughout the second half of the regular season. But the opening round of the playoffs has shown that the Warriors have the ability to quickly get back on the right track.

With Stephen Curry finally looking like his usual self, as well as the emergence of young wing Jordan Poole, the Warriors look like title contenders once again.

Draymond Green on Nikola Jokic of the "I just told him thank you for making me better... it's an honor and a pleasure to play against someone so talented and so skilled"Draymond Green on Nikola Jokic of the @nuggets after their first-round series. "I just told him thank you for making me better... it's an honor and a pleasure to play against someone so talented and so skilled" Draymond Green on Nikola Jokic of the @nuggets after their first-round series. https://t.co/ZNf3WHubmD

Golden State's depth throughout the regular season made them one of the most dangerous teams in the league. With Klay Thompson continuing to take strides, as well as veteran forward Draymond Green's strong play, the Warriors are waking up at the perfect time.

Stephen Curry on the "It means a lot. You don't ever take it for granted... We wanted it so bad."Stephen Curry on the @warriors winning their first playoff series since 2019. "It means a lot. You don't ever take it for granted... We wanted it so bad."Stephen Curry on the @warriors winning their first playoff series since 2019. https://t.co/jDKuLahK8j

After coming off the bench for the majority of the opening round, Warriors superstar Steph Curry was inserted back into the starting lineup in Game 5.

Curry impressed throughout the opening round against the Denver Nuggets in his first games since injuring his foot in mid-March. In the first round, Curry averaged 28.0 points, 3.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game while shooting 50.0%, including 40.4% from 3-point range.

