“KD responded because what I said was true; what Giannis is doing to him now mirrors exactly what LeBron did to him” - Nick Wright reacts to Kevin Durant calling him a "peasant" on Twitter

Nick Wright and Kevin Durant got into a Twitter beef after Wright tweeted his thoughts on the Brooklyn Nets' 120-119 overtime loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Wright, one of sports television's most renowned faces, has some firm takes about teams and players. This time, he received an immediate response from Durant, sparking a Twitter spat

The 33-year-old missed two potential game winners Thursday night as Brooklyn (40-37) lost to Milwaukee.

Wright tweeted that Durant had yet again been relegated to second-best status, just like many previous times in his career:

"I legit feel for KD… he had to be 2nd best to LeBron for a decade and the MOMENT he might’ve passed LeBron, Giannis passed him. 2nd player out of high school. 2nd pick in the draft. 2nd best player in the NBA for life. Legit awful luck."

nick wright @getnickwright I legit feel for KD… he had to be 2nd best to LeBron for a decade and the MOMENT he might’ve passed LeBron, Giannis passed him.



2nd player out of high school. 2nd pick in the draft. 2nd best player in the NBA for life. Legit awful luck. I legit feel for KD… he had to be 2nd best to LeBron for a decade and the MOMENT he might’ve passed LeBron, Giannis passed him. 2nd player out of high school. 2nd pick in the draft. 2nd best player in the NBA for life. Legit awful luck.

Durant, who has a reputation for being witty in his tweets, had an instant reply. He clearly didn't like the remarks, responding:

"Don’t feel bad for the god. Life has been incredible little Nicky"

Kevin Durant @KDTrey5 twitter.com/getnickwright/… nick wright @getnickwright I legit feel for KD… he had to be 2nd best to LeBron for a decade and the MOMENT he might’ve passed LeBron, Giannis passed him.



2nd player out of high school. 2nd pick in the draft. 2nd best player in the NBA for life. Legit awful luck. I legit feel for KD… he had to be 2nd best to LeBron for a decade and the MOMENT he might’ve passed LeBron, Giannis passed him. 2nd player out of high school. 2nd pick in the draft. 2nd best player in the NBA for life. Legit awful luck. Don’t feel bad for the god. Life has been incredible little Nicky Don’t feel bad for the god. Life has been incredible little Nicky 😁 twitter.com/getnickwright/…

Nick Wright shares his thoughts on the Twitter battle with Kevin Durant

Milwaukee Bucks v Brooklyn Nets

Nick Wright has certainly been very critical of the Brooklyn Nets this season. He admitted on "First Things First" that his tweet about Kevin Durant being second best throughout his career was somewhat mean.

However, he also said that the two-time NBA champion believed a part of what he said was true, which is what led to the spat.

Wright said:

"My reaction is, KD responded because what I said was true. And I'm sure he has a great life. I know he does. He's one of the greatest basketball players ever. He's been an incredible businessman. He's been very charitable.

"All these things are wonderful, but as a competitor, it's gotta sting that someone who might end up being the, I don't know, the 13th greatest player in the history of the game isn't ever gonna spend a single solitary year as the best player in the league and what Giannis (Antetokounmpo) is doing to him now mirrors the exact same thing LeBron (James) did to him before he went to Golden State."

First Things First @FTFonFS1



"I've been upgraded from puppet to peasant! But KD responded bc what I said was true. Giannis is mirroring almost exactly what LeBron did to KD before he went to GSW - take his lunch money whenever they want." @getnickwright reacts to Twitter exchange w/ KD after Nets OT loss:"I've been upgraded from puppet to peasant! But KD responded bc what I said was true. Giannis is mirroring almost exactly what LeBron did to KD before he went to GSW - take his lunch money whenever they want." .@getnickwright reacts to Twitter exchange w/ KD after Nets OT loss:"I've been upgraded from puppet to peasant! But KD responded bc what I said was true. Giannis is mirroring almost exactly what LeBron did to KD before he went to GSW - take his lunch money whenever they want." https://t.co/OCNfvz1xkz

As part of the exchange, Durant called Wright a peasant. He was shockingly pleased with the upgrade as Kyrie Irving had called him a puppet earlier.

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp



The Bucks and the Greek Freak are finally getting their due After beating the Nets, Giannis Antetokounmpo is now 5-0 against Kevin Durant in their last five meetings and may have just solidified his name as the best player in the leagueThe Bucks and the Greek Freak are finally getting their due After beating the Nets, Giannis Antetokounmpo is now 5-0 against Kevin Durant in their last five meetings and may have just solidified his name as the best player in the league 💪The Bucks and the Greek Freak are finally getting their due 💯 https://t.co/zGdMBInV5g

Durant has won nearly everything on the basketball court and has established himself as an all-time great. However, he has many a times been criticized for falling off against the big players.

Giannis Antetokounmpo was incredible Thursday and has been a brilliant player for the past few seasons. But throwing shade at a glorious career like Durant's was certainly not the right thing to do. Currently, Antetokounmpo has a major advantage over Durant, but the former MVP is not a man to back out and will be back stronger the next time the two teams meet.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein