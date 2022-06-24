“KD’s definition of drama is tweeting people back… I take him ahead of LeBron, I take him ahead of the ‘Greek Freak’” - NBA analyst praises Kevin Durant, calls him a model citizen and the best player in the world when healthy

Kevin Durant is one of the most lethal scorers the NBA has ever seen. His versatile arsenal makes him extremely deadly as he can score from just about anywhere.

The forward has been in the league for 14 years, and he's won two NBA championships and an MVP award.

"KD's definition of drama is tweeting people back," ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith said. "He doesn't get in trouble. He's a model citizen, he's a businessman, he's an absolute superstar. I believe, when healthy, the best player on the planet. I'd take him ahead of LeBron (James), I'd take him ahead of 'The Greek Freak,' I'd take him ahead of everybody."

Durant, however, hasn't had much success in the past three years. Ever since Durant joined the Brooklyn Nets, things haven't been going well for him. Last season was especially bad as the Nets were swept in the first round.

Durant is in a bad position as things are starting to fall apart in Brooklyn. He will turn 34 in September and wants to win another championship. But that goal may not be obtainable with the Nets.

Smith said Durant wouldn't have come to Brooklyn if Kyrie Irving didn't want to team up with him.

Irving's refusal to get vaccinated caused him to miss more than 50 games, and he's a big reason why the Nets had a disappointing season.

Durant, on the other hand, is all about winning, and he's definitely not fine with the Nets getting past the first round only once in three years. Durant wants to prove that he can win it all without a super team like the one he joined with the Golden State Warriors.

Durant may be using the drama to his advantage

Smith shared an interesting angle of the drama in Brooklyn. Smith wondered if the situation is working out well for Durant as it would give him an excuse to leave the team.

"Are we sure KD ain't in on all this?" Smith said. "Are we sure Kyrie is taking the position he's taken, and KD doesn't have a problem with it, so KD can have a perfect excuse to bounce out of Brooklyn?"

One has to wonder if Smith is on to something here. Durant is too big of a superstar to tolerate all of this. He is not fine with Irving playing only 29 games in a season.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Sources: Kevin Durant is monitoring the Brooklyn Nets’ situation and considering options with his future.



If he leaves the Nets, no one will blame him because of Irving, and that may be exactly what he wants.

