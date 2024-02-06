Kendra Randle's latest IG story with husband Julius Randle has Knicks fans excited about potential early injury return

Kendra Randle, wife of New York Knicks' star Julius Randle, shared a story with a candid snap of the couple on Instagram. The three-time All-Star is currently listed in Knicks' injury report due to a right shoulder injury.

The Knicks fans got excited about his potential early injury return, noting that he seems to be in better health in Kendra's story.

Kendra Randle's Instagram Story

Fan comments on a user reshare of Kendra's IG story on X, formerly known as Twitter, read as follows:

The Knicks have announced that Randle will be re-evaluated in two to three weeks. Fans, on the other hand, are excited to see Randle return to the court, healthy and ready to provide another outstanding performance.

Since Randle's absence, the Knicks have gone 3-1 with convincing wins over the Charlotte Hornets, Utah Jazz and Indiana Pacers. They lost their previous game against the Los Angeles Lakers 113-105 on Saturday, slipping to 32-18 and maintaining the fourth spot in the Eastern Conference.

What happened to Julius Randle?

Julius Randle, a two-time All-NBA player, suffered a dislocated shoulder during the fourth quarter of the Knicks' 125-109 win over the Miami Heat on January 27th, 2024, at Madison Square Garden in New York. He had scored 19 points, grabbed nine rebounds and provided three assists in 32 minutes before leaving the game with 4:27 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Julius Randle sustained the injury while driving to the basket when Miami Heat forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. positioned himself to derive a charge. Randle was in pain for several moments and only got up with the help of his teammates.

Speaking about the occurrence via ESPN, Knicks guard Jalen Brunson said:

"It was an, 'Oh s***' reaction, we don't want to see that from anybody, especially him with how he's been playing. He means a lot to us. So for him to go back there, obviously it's not ideal."

Knicks' head coach, Tom Thibodeau, observed that Randle did not allow his teammates to touch his right arm. The Knicks' trainer came over to Randle and appeared to try to help him pop the shoulder back in. After being unable to shoot his free throws, the veteran resigned himself and jogged back into the locker room.

Speaking about the incident, head coach Tom Thibodeau said:

"You knew for him to do that [it might be serious], he's a guy who plays through things, and that's what you love about him. He's a warrior."

It remains to be seen when will the Knicks fans finally get to their star forward back in action.

