Kendrick Perkins believes blockbuster James Harden trade makes the Philadelphia 76ers the favorites in the Eastern Conference: “They have the best duo in the game of basketball”

With James Harden's trade to the Philadelphia 76ers clearly the biggest trade news Thursday, media personalities and analysts reacted to the news.

ESPN analyst and former Boston Celtics center Kendrick Perkins said, with Harden playing for the 76ers, the franchise will become the favorite in the Eastern Conference. Perkins said the 76ers have the best duo – Harden and Joel Embiid – in the league, and that they will be unstoppable.

Perkins said the deal boosts 76ers as it gives them a better chance at winning the title. And that it should guarantee them becoming Eastern Conference champions at the very least.

"Right now, Philly should be the favorite to win the East," Perkins said. "They have the best duo in the game of basketball in James Harden and Joel Embiid. And you tell me what offense or what defense is gonna stop them. Both of these guys are great at getting to the free-throw line. Both of these guys are unguardable."

As always, trade deadline day is a very intriguing day for the league and the entire basketball community. While it means great news for different franchises, it also bears shock for fans and media personalities.

The James Harden-Ben Simmons trade came as a shock to most as a deal away from the Brooklyn Nets didn't seem forthcoming. Most analysts had ruled out an in-season trade, predicting he was going to stay with the Nets until the end of the season and leave as a free agent.

This, however, was not the case, as the 76ers and the Nets finalized a deal that will see the point guard exchanged for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two first-round draft picks (2022 and 2027.

The influx of Curry and Drummond should add depth to the Nets roster, while Curry's ability to shoot from deep should also be a plus to the Nets. Simmons hasn't played in a game this season.

Harden, 32, was the No. 3 pick in the 2009 draft. Simmons, 25, was the No. 1 pick in the 2016 draft.

