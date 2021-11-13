Kendrick Perkins heaps praise on Paul George by calling him a legitimate MVP candidate

ESPN commentator Kendrick Perkins has been very focal on the wonder that is Paul George. Being the key man for the LA Clippers, Perkins thinks he will have an amazing season and will be a legitimate candidate for the 2022 NBA Most Valuable Player Award.

In an ESPN segment - Chop It or Drop It - Perkins was asked if Paul George was a legitimate option for the MVP award, and he had this to say:

"Yes, he is. He is playing some phenomenal basketball as the number one option."

Paul George is having a swell run in the early weeks of the new season, posting amazing numbers and positioning the Clippers in sixth place in the NBA Western Conference.

Paul George and the LA Clippers' six-game win streak

Paul George #13 of the LA Clippers looks on during the first half of a game against the Memphis Grizzlies at Staples Center on October 23, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

The Paul George-led Clippers started off their new season campaign with a two-point differential loss to the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center. Off their first five games in the 2021-22 NBA season, the Clippers won only one against the Portland Trail Blazers, losing 4-of-5.

Their sixth game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, which ended in a 5-point differential win for the Clippers, was the beginning of a winning streak. Paul George and the boys are yet to lose a game and will be hoping to keep it that way tonight against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

StatMuse @statmuse Paul George is playing at an MVP level this season.



26.7 PPG

8.3 RPG (career-high)

5.4 APG (career-high)

2.5 SPG (career-high)

46/36/86%



The Clippers have won 5 in a row. Paul George is playing at an MVP level this season.26.7 PPG8.3 RPG (career-high)5.4 APG (career-high)2.5 SPG (career-high)46/36/86%The Clippers have won 5 in a row. https://t.co/pGtrBL6J4J

Paul George started off the season with a double-double, posting 29 points and 11 rebounds in the game against the Warriors, which wasn't enough to give the Clippers the win. In the second game against the Memphis Grizzlies, he registered an explosive 41 points and 10 rebounds, while also posting 42 points against the Blazers.

He leads the Clippers in almost all categories - points, field goals, three-pointers, two-point shots, free throws, rebounds, assists and steals. PG currently ranks third in the league for the most points per game, as he records 26.7 points, just behind Steph Curry (27.4) and Kevin Durant (29.5). Paul George also ranks third for the most field goals per game in the league, behind Ja Morant and Kevin Durant.

His numbers will surely make a case for him in the MVP conversation, but this will depend on how far he and the Clippers go in the 2021-22 NBA season.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar