Kenny's Young Stars starting lineup and depth chart for 2025 NBA All-Star Game

During the 2025 NBA All-Star Draft, the three general managers from the "Inside the NBA" crew followed particular themes for their teams.

Kenny "The Jet" Smith went with young and rising stars, Shaquille O'Neal selected more established veterans and Charles Barkley opted for an international flair. Smith's eight All-Stars were all drafted in or after 2018.

Under the new format, Smith's Young Stars will face Barkley's Global Stars. The winner of this matchup will then take on the victor of Shaq's OGs versus Candace Parker's Rising Stars.

Kenny's Young Stars: Injury report

There are no players on Kenny's Young Stars who have been placed on the injury list for the All-Star Game. All eight players drafted by Smith on Feb. 6 are available to compete on All-Star Sunday night. As a result, no injury replacements have been named.

Kenny's Young Stars: Predicted starting lineup and depth chart

Starters 2nd unit Jalen Brunson Darius Garland Anthony Edwards Tyler Herro Jalen Williams Cade Cunningham Evan Mobley Jaren Jackson Jr.

Kenny's Young Stars: Key matchups

Anthony Edwards vs Donovan Mitchell

This showdown at the shooting guard position is a blockbuster clash between two prolific scoring machines. Anthony Edwards is experiencing his best scoring season yet, averaging 27.5 points per game and achieving his highest shooting clip from beyond the arc at 41.4%. Similarly, Donovan Mitchell is having his most efficient season from deep at 39.1% while averaging 23.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 4.8 assists.

Jaren Jackson Jr vs Nikola Jokic

If Kenny's Young Stars are to stand a chance against Chuck's Global Stars, Jaren Jackson Jr. must rise to the occasion against three-time MVP Nikola Jokic. In a game that often favors offense over defense, Jokic's exceptional playmaking skills will find countless creative ways to involve his talented teammates. Jackson Jr., who was named the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year, can play a crucial role by limiting Jokic's impact.

Jalen Brunson vs Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Sunday night will mark Jalen Brunson's second time playing in the All-Star Game. The go-to court general on the opposing team, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, happens to have one more All-Star appearance than him. This clash of basketball intellect and scoring talent between Brunson and SGA promises to be a thrilling spectacle for NBA fans watching.

