Kevin Durant 2024 NBA Playoffs Scouting Report: Dissecting Phoenix Suns forward's impact and minutes

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant continues to impress in Year 16 in the NBA. As he and the Suns look to stave off a play-in tournament appearance, Durant's play has continued to fuel the team's success. Over the course of their past 10 games, the team has gone 7-3, and are on a two-game win streak. Much of this success, of course, is due to KD's play on both ends of the floor.

While LeBron James' play in Year 21 has continued to draw attention, Durant's output in his 16th season has impressed fans and analysts alike. With the playoffs rapidly approaching, and just six games left on the team's schedule, let's look at Kevin Durant's scouting report.

Kevin Durant's Regular-Season Stats

This season, Kevin Durant has appeared in 69 games for the Phoenix Suns, the most he's played in since the 2018-19 season with the Golden State Warriors.

Durant averaged 27.5 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game. On the defensive end of the floor, Durant has also continued to impress, averaging 0.9 steals per game, along with 1.3 blocks per game, showing he's more than just a generational scoring threat.

Kevin Durant's Strengths

As he's shown throughout the course of his career, Kevin Durant is one of the best offensive players not just of his generation, but of all-time. Whether he's breaking down a defense with the ball in his hands at the top of the key or spotting up for a catch-and-shoot 3, Durant continues to impress.

Durant is also impressing fans and analysts on the defensive end of the floor. With his long frame, Durant has hit his stride on defense, blocking shots and locking up opposing team's best players.

According to KD, the decision to match up with the best player on opposing teams is an intentional one and one he welcomes. In February, he told Yahoo Sports:

"I really want to be all-around great at every area of the game, and the only way I can do that is if coach trusts me to be put in those positions ... I'm asking for those matchups ... on the defensive side so I can just get better, growing my experience and what it's like to be an all-around defender."

Kevin Durant's Impact and minutes

As previously explained, Durant's impact extends to both ends of the floor, not just the offensive end, where he's known for his top-tier offensive abilities. With Durant eager to prove himself as a strong defender, his impact can create some serious problems for opposing teams no matter where the game takes place.

So far this season, he has averaged 37.1 minutes per game, the second-most he's averaged over the past 10 years. While KD played in just 47 games last season, and 55 the season before that, this year, he's been healthy and consistent with his minutes.

With the playoffs right around the corner, the expectation is that Suns coach Frank Vogel will keep up Durant's average minutes as the team looks to capture a title.