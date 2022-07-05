“I said this with Baker Mayfield, I’ll say it with Kevin Durant, winning solves virtually everything” - NBA analyst says the Warriors are the perfect landing spot for Kevin Durant, believes KD doesn’t have the stomach for it

Kevin Durant's decision to leave the Brooklyn Nets seems tied to his desire of winning another championship. As a result, there is a push for the defending champion Golden State Warriors to acquire Durant.

When Kevin Durant decided to team up with Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn, the goal was to win NBA championships. With the Nets' experiment imploding, it appears that Durant's plans have not changed.

Colin Cowherd believes the Golden State Warriors would be the perfect landing spot for Durant. During a recent segment on his show, Cowherd spoke about the possibility of the reunion.

"I said this with Baker Mayfield, I'll say it with Kevin Durant, winning solves virtually everything. Winning in sports is like money to a lot of people.

"If I told you your commute was going to be two times longer, but you could make three times as much, most of you would suck it up and do it."

One significant problem with Durant's time in Brooklyn has been the lack of winning. If winning is Durant's goal, Colin Cowherd believes that the Golden State Warriors represent the perfect landing spot for Kevin Durant.

"It's a lot more fun with trophies in your hand making those plane flights. He's looking. Kevin's looking for the perfect place to land. It doesn't exist. Oh wait it does. Golden State owner, GM, he was there before, familiarity, winning culture, Steph Curry. It's the perfect spot."

In terms of winning trophies, joining the defending champions would represent the best opportunity. Since Durant has already played for the Warriors, many of the chemistry issues with a new team would be reduced.

Still, some steps need to happen for Durant to rejoin the Warriors. Cowherd also commented on whether or not a deal will occur.

Will a Kevin Durant-Golden State Warriors reunion happen?

Colin Cowherd believes that a Golden State Warriors reunion is possible for Durant, but he must want it.

Rejoining the Golden State Warriors would give Kevin Durant his best chance at another championship. Despite that, Cowherd believes Durant will be reluctant to return to the Warriors.

"I don't think he'd go because he's prickly and he's sensitive and he'd get pushed back. All public figures get pushed back. It's called social media, but Kevin's more sensitive to it."

If Durant can overcome his concerns about the criticism, Cowherd believes the Warriors are willing to bring KD back.

"Would Golden State take him? Well, Marcus Thompson, the person I trust most covering the Warriors, says Golden State has contacted Draymond Green, Steph Curry, and Klay Thompson. They are in the loop and they've been told KD's a possibility."

Cowherd is referencing a story from The Athletic that reports on the possibility of the Warriors acquiring Durant.

While Kevin Durant rejoining the Warriors is highly unlikely, the possibility is being discussed.

