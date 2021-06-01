Kevin Garnett takes to social media to call-out Kyrie Irving for trampling on the Boston Celtics logo

Kyrie Irving was once again part of the media scrutiny, as the Brooklyn Nets star got a bottle thrown at him during Game 4 between the Nets and the Boston Celtics. The bottle was thrown at him by a Boston Celtics fan, with the object narrowly missing Irving's face.

This is the latest in a series of unruly behavior by NBA fans, following the Russell Westbrook popcorn debacle and Trae Young getting spat on.

Kevin Garnett expresses his displeasure over Kyrie Irving's stomping on the Boston Celtics logo

Brooklyn Nets v Boston Celtics - Game Four

NBA legend and hall-of-famer Kevin Garnett has come out and condemned Kyrie Irving's actions for stomping on the Boston Celtics logo. The incident happened at the end of Game 4, which the Brooklyn Nets comfortably won by a scoreline of 126-141. It was followed by Irving getting a bottle thrown at him, which has subsequently caused a huge stir on social media.

Kevin Garnett did not like Kyrie Irving stomping on the Celtics logo. pic.twitter.com/R4pO9HSmUy — Jay King (@ByJayKing) May 31, 2021

Kevin Garnett spent six seasons with the Boston Celtics, forming a 'Big-Three' with Paul Pierce and Ray Allen. The trio won a championship in 2008, beating the LA Lakers in six games. It was the Boston Celtics' 17th NBA championship, in which Garnett played a pivotal role, scoring 26 points and grabbing 14 rebounds in Game 6 of the Finals.

Garnett was recently inducted into the Naismith Memorial Hall-of-Fame, along with Kobe Bryant and Tim Duncan. Garnett is the only player to have come out and expressed his displeasure over the Kyrie Irving stomping incident. Meanwhile, the former Cleveland Cavaliers star has garnered a lot of support so far due to the bottle matter.

"Fans got to grow up at some point. ... We're not animals. We're not in a circus."



KD speaks out against the fan who threw a water bottle at Kyrie Irving. pic.twitter.com/9GboIQLloi — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 31, 2021

The offender, identified as 21 year old male Cole Buckley, has been banned for life and will be charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Kyrie Irving was heading towards the locker room/exit when the incident happened.

His teammate Kevin Durant and fans on social media have expressed strong disregard over the issue, and Irving himself wasn't pleased with the incident taking place.

Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets will now welcome the Boston Celtics to the Barclays Center on Tuesday, looking to wrap up the series 4-1 and set up a second-round clash with the Milwaukee Bucks.

