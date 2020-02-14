Kevin Love to meet former President Barack Obama during All-Star break

Kevin Love will participate in discussion with Barack Obama this All-Star weekend

The All-Star break is around the corner, and the fans are brimming with joy and anticipation. The biggest stars of the league will showcase their talents in one of the most-awaited events this weekend in Chicago, and the excitement has shot through the roof.

Five-time NBA All-Star Kevin Love will also be heading to Chicago, but for different reasons.

Love was invited by the Obama Foundation to have a panel discussion over several topics. He was not directly approached by Barack Obama but through one of the members in his team.

“If Obama calls, and he asks for you, you say yes,” Love told cleveland.com. “It’s that simple. Cancel everything. Make new plans.”

Being chosen to participate in a discussion with Obama is a massive achievement for the Cavs' big man. He has proved himself on the court all these years, but the impact he is making off the court has a lot of significance too.

Love is fighting for the physical as well as mental well-being of people all over the world. His fund, the "Kevin Love Fund," is working rigorously to inspire people to have a healthy life. In that context, this meeting will be a crucial one for Love - as he can ask for assistance from former president Obama himself.

According to Love, two other players have been invited to join the panel - Chris Paul and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Advertisement

“It’s just us three and President Obama,” Love said. “That’s special, super special. A chance to talk with him about many topics, but also just continuing to pay it forward in the mental health space.”

Love and the Cavs have a little break now as they play next on 21 February against the Washington Wizards. What better to do in a break than meeting the great Barack Obama!