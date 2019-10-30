Kevin Love Trade Rumors: Cleveland Cavaliers' star unlikely to join the Portland Trail Blazers

Kevin Love has been strongly linked with a trade away from the Cleveland Cavaliers

What's the rumor?

The Portland Trail Blazers will once again be among the contenders in the West this season after reaching the Conference Finals last season, although many believe that the team needs a third star to compete with the likes of the Clippers and Lakers.

In recent weeks, it has been widely rumored that the Blazers would target five-time All-Star Kevin Love, although ESPN's Brian Windhorst is reporting that Portland will struggle to pull off a trade for the Cleveland Cavaliers star:

Working out a deal could be a challenge with Love at the start of a four-year, $120 million extension. That would be a bit chilling for a Portland team with more than $300 million owed to Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum after this season. Plus the Cavs would be looking for a significant return on their franchise player.

In case you didn't know...

Love joined the Cavaliers from the Timberwolves back in 2014 and was among Cleveland's most impressive performers as they made four straight trips to the NBA Finals. Following LeBron James' departure last summer, Love opted to sign a new four-year deal with the Cavs, although the team has since entered a rebuild, and last season finished with a dismal 19-63 record.

The heart of the matter

Love turned 31 last month and there is no doubting that he should be on a contending team for the remaining years of his prime. However, as Windhorst's report points out, the Blazers are unlikely to be in the mix due to a lack of assets to send to the Cavs. Nevertheless, a team such as the Miami Heat could offer Cleveland a much-better trade package, and Love could still be on the move ahead of the February trade deadline.

What's next?

Following a 129-112 defeat to the Milwaukee Bucks, the Cavs will be hoping to get back to winning ways tonight as they face the Chicago Bulls.