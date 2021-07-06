Kevin Love Trade: Why Oklahoma City Thunder should pursue the Cleveland Cavaliers outcast

If last year is anything to go by, the Oklahoma City Thunder are likely to continue accumulating assets this offseason. For a side solely focused on draft stock, trading for one of the NBA's most storied veterans in Kevin Love could help the Thunder solve one of their biggest problems this offseason.

It's no secret that the Cleveland Cavaliers want to move on from Kevin Love. Love has been under scrutiny ever since he signed a four-year, $120 million extension with the Cavs in the summer of 2018.

GM Koby Altman received severe criticism for the move, considering the franchise was headed towards a rebuild following LeBron James' departure. That same contract could give the Cavs severe financial headaches this offseason.

Why are Cleveland Cavaliers under pressure to trade Kevin Love?

The Cleveland Cavaliers roughly have $94 million in committed salaries for the 2021-22 season. They're heavily rumored to give center Jarrett Allen an extension worth over $20 million annually and that would take them over the cap.

Cavs GM Koby Altman

Star point guard Collin Sexton will be eligible for a max extension this summer and if the Cavs hand him that deal, they could become a taxpaying team next season. This is where the Oklahoma City Thunder can swoop in and save the day for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Thunder will have a minimum of $37 million in cap space this summer, even if they opt to exercise all of their team options for the 2021-22 season. Kevin Love is owed $31.2 million this year and $28.9 million next season. OKC has space to directly absorb Love's contract, thereby helping the Cavs with their finances.

Why should Oklahoma City Thunder trade for Kevin Love?

The Oklahoma City Thunder are not here for charity in the market. They would be willing to absorb Kevin Love's contract only if the overall trade involves the third overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft that's owned by the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Thunder GM Sam Presti

The Thunder are a small-market franchise building their roster through the draft. They had a 75% chance of landing a top-five pick in the 2021 draft but Lady Luck frowned upon OKC as they finished with the sixth overall pick in the lottery. But negotiating a trade with the Cavs could allow the Thunder to move up and potentially draft a franchise cornerstone.

Suggested Trade

Cleveland Cavaliers get: Sixth overall pick in 2021 NBA Draft, Darius Bazley, 2022 first-round pick (via Phoenix)

Oklahoma City Thunder get: Third overall pick in 2021 NBA Draft, Kevin Love

Why it works for the Cleveland Cavaliers

The Oklahoma City Thunder are the only team that can rid the Cavs of their financial burden without them moving too much down the draft. With Kevin Love off the payroll, GM Koby Altman will be able to sign free agents this summer and even offer rookie-scale extensions without jeopardizing the team's salary structure.

The Cleveland Cavaliers would also get Darius Bazley, a young power forward with upside. Bazley has two years remaining on his rookie contract, so he helps the financial situation even further. Getting an additional first-round pick from the Oklahoma City Thunder just sweetens the deal for the Cavs.

Darius Bazley ATTACKS the rim! 😤



Watch NBA League Pass FREE tonight and all weekend: https://t.co/86cqtbSdBZ pic.twitter.com/qGrRTCYDjt — NBA (@NBA) April 16, 2021

Most importantly, the Cleveland Cavaliers still get a top 10 pick in the draft. They may not be able to add one of the established talents in the top five, but they still get to add a prospect with a good ceiling.

Why it works for the Oklahoma City Thunder

The 2021 NBA Draft is extremely pivotal for the rebuilding Oklahoma City Thunder. They already have a franchise cornerstone in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander but this year's draft pool contains players who could be superstars in the future.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Moving up to the third selection in the draft will give the Thunder a chance to add one of Jalen Green, Evan Mobley and Jalen Suggs, based on who's left. They'll still have the 16th and 18th picks in the draft to add supplemental talents who'll nullify the loss of Darius Bazley.

JALEN SUGGS SENDS GONZAGA TO THE NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP 😱@ZagMBB #FinalFour pic.twitter.com/Ier1HcwjpH — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) April 4, 2021

The Oklahoma City Thunder need to use the cap space they have in some way as well. They're not the most desired landing spot for free agents. In such a situation, taking on Kevin Love's contract to receive a high-value draft asset isn't the worst idea. But to add $60 million in financial commitments over two years, GM Sam Presti will need the team ownership group's go-ahead.

There's an opportunity here as well, though. The Oklahoma City Thunder have worked with the likes of Chris Paul and Al Horford in the past to resuscitate their value and later traded them for additional assets. There's no reason why they can't do the same with Kevin Love.

If this trade goes through, the Thunder would have Kemba Walker, their top pick from the draft, Kevin Love and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. They could play competitive basketball for the first half of the season to raise the trade value of their veterans before trading them again.

The finer details of the trade can be ironed out, but such a deal for Kevin Love makes serious sense for both the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

