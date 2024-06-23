Khris Middleton vs Brook Lopez: Dissecting which Bucks' core member is a bigger liability ahead of 2024-25 season

Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez were vital in the Milwaukee Bucks' success the past few years, including an NBA championship in 2021. The Bucks had a terrible postseason this year, getting eliminated by the Indiana Pacers in six games. Giannis Antetokounmpo was unable to play a single game due to injury.

According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, head coach Doc Rivers is looking to make some changes to the roster. Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard are untouchable, which makes Middleton, Lopez and Bobby Portis possible trade candidates this summer.

"There's starting to be rumblings that Doc Rivers is looking for a change or two to some of their core pieces. Not Dame or Giannis, but potentially looking at another maneuver they could make to alter their team. I think they could be active in the trade market coming up. I think it's less likely than Philly or New York that they could make this big move, but don't forget about Milwaukee," Windhorst said. [H/T Bleacher Report]

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Khris Middleton vs. Brook Lopez - Contracts

Khris Middleton has two more years left on his contract, including a $34 million player option for the 2025-26 NBA season. Middleton is eligible to sign an extension, although the Milwaukee Bucks are likely to play the waiting game.

On the other hand, Brook Lopez has one year remaining on his contract. Lopez has a $23 million salary next season, which makes him an ideal trade candidate. Due to the potential demand for big men, Lopez would have more interest in the trade market.

Khris Middleton vs. Brook Lopez - Production

The two players have been vital in the Milwaukee Bucks' success throughout the years. Khris Middleton averaged 15.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists in 55 games this season, while shooting 49.3% from the field, 38.1% from beyond the arc and 83.3% from the charity stripe.

Meanwhile, Brook Lopez averaged 12.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 2.4 blocks per game. Lopez also shot 48.5% from the floor, 36.6% from threes and 82.1% from the free-throw line. Both are solid production, which could attract interest around the league.

Khris Middleton vs. Brook Lopez - Health

Injuries have slowed down Middleton in the past two seasons, while Lopez has stayed healthy in three of the last four years. Lopez was injury-stricken during the 2021-22 NBA season, which allowed Bobby Portis to shine.

Middleton looked great in the playoffs before suffering another injury that he had to play through to give the Milwaukee Bucks a chance. It was a valiant effort appreciated by Doc Rivers and the rest of the Bucks fanbase.

Khris Middleton vs. Brook Lopez - Who is the bigger liability?

At this point in their careers, Middleton might just be a bigger liability than Lopez. Middleton has been prone to injuries and has a bigger contract, which makes him harder to trade. Lopez will be easier to trade due to having an expiring contract and the demand for big men around the league.