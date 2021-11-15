Kia Race to the NBA MVP Ladder: November 15th, 2021 | Latest Power Rankings by Sportskeeda

As the third week of 2021-22 NBA action winds down, the chatter around the Kia NBA MVP race has picked up steam. Many teams have fallen out of the top spots of the worldwide power rankings, such as the Boston Celtics, Utah Jazz and LA Lakers. A plethora of mid-table and bottom-table teams have upset the playoff contenders this season, producing comeback wins almost every night.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid have fallen off our top five list because the Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers have struggled to rack up wins. Meanwhile, Paul George's exploits can no longer be ignored as he makes his way into our NBA MVP Power rankings after a phenomenal week.

Luka Doncic has also fallen out of our top five rankings for the 2021-22 NBA MVP award. But he is expected to climb the ladder if the Dallas Mavericks win enough games. DeMar DeRozan is steadily climbing the NBA MVP ladder. But it is increasingly difficult to rank him in the top five because his teammate Zach LaVine is having an MVP-caliber season himself.

And finally, the MVP battle between former teammates, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant, has intensified. So without further ado, let's dive into Sportskeeda's latest (Nov. 15th) NBA MVP power rankings:

#5 Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat might win his first NBA MVP award this year.

Previous week’s NBA MVP Power Ranking - 5th (-)

Last Week: Games played - 4; Games won - 1; Games lost - 3

Overall: Games played - 13; Games won - 8; Games lost - 5

Last Week: PPG - 19.0, APG - 4.5, RPG - 2.5

Overall: PPG - 23.6, APG - 5.1, RPG - 5.5

Last Week: FG% - 52.4%, SPG - 1.0, 3P% - 50%

Overall: FG% - 52.7%, SPG - 2.1, 3P% - 29.4%.

Jimmy Butler's stock is falling, and he might soon plummet out of everyone's NBA MVP rankings. He averaged just 19 points per game last week, and played just 49 cumulative minutes in the Miami Heat's last four games.

Butler is dealing with a right ankle sprain, and if he continues to be absent, the Heat could lose a lot of games. He is already not getting the recognition for the NBA MVP award his peers, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant, are receiving.

Sky Sports NBA @SkySportsNBA



But



Watch the full HeatCheck Court Case below 👇 The Miami Heat's early success has a lot of people rallying around the Jimmy Butler MVP narrative 🔥But @bjarmstrong is looking to put out that fire with a little splash 💦Watch the full HeatCheck Court Case below 👇 The Miami Heat's early success has a lot of people rallying around the Jimmy Butler MVP narrative 🔥But @bjarmstrong is looking to put out that fire with a little splash 💦Watch the full HeatCheck Court Case below 👇

Nevertheless, Jimmy Butler is averaging phenomenal numbers, and his contributions till now cannot be ignored. He leads the Miami Heat in points and steals, and is second-highest in blocks and assists. Butler is averaging 23.6 points, 5.1 assists, 5.5 rebounds, 2.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game. He is sixth-highest in the NBA in steals and 14th in points per game this campaign.

#4 Paul George

Paul George has forced his way into the early NBA MVP race.

Previous week's NBA MVP Power Ranking - N/A

Last Week: Games played - 4; Games won - 3; Games lost - 1

Overall: Games played - 13; Games won - 8; Games lost - 5

Last Week: PPG - 25.3, APG - 5.0, RPG - 8.3

Overall: PPG - 26.5, APG - 5.2, RPG - 8.2

Last Week: FT% - 93%, SPG - 1.3

Overall: FG% - 89%, SPG - 2.2.

Paul George is showing the league that he can carry a team without Kawhi Leonard as well. He is putting up spectacular numbers, and has forced his way into several NBA MVP power rankings across the world.

George is averaging career-high numbers in three of the five main categories. He is tied for third in the NBA in scoring with 26.5 points per game.

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina Paul George getting some MVP chants tonight. Strong start to the season Paul George getting some MVP chants tonight. Strong start to the season

Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups spoke about Paul George's performance after the LA Clippers' win over Portland, saying:

"(I'm happy for him)...He's playing at an MVP level...He's just a matchup nightmare."

The LA Clippers went on a seven-game winning streak that ended against the Chicago Bulls, but the streak itself was impressive. Many gave up on the LA Clippers after Kawhi Leonard injured his ACL, but Paul George is keeping Clipper Nation's playoff hopes alive.

