Kia Race to the NBA MVP Ladder: November 22nd, 2021 | Latest Power Rankings by Sportskeeda

Week 5 of the 2021-22 season was wild in the Kia NBA MVP race. Stephen Curry has now taken a giant leap ahead of second-placed Kevin Durant.

Meanwhile, people are finding it difficult to argue against Nikola Jokic's back-to-back NBA MVP case. Elsewhere, Jimmy Butler has climbed the ladder after a spectacular return from injury, while Giannis Antetokounmpo is just a few wins away from entering the top five of the NBA MVP power rankings.

The NBA's MVP tracker has DeMar DeRozan on the list. But we find it extremely difficult to rank him in the top five because his teammate, Zach LaVine is having an MVP-caliber season himself. DeRozan cannot solely be responsible for the Chicago Bulls' wins because his teammates are stars themselves. It is the same reason why Donovan Mitchell or Devin Booker don't have any NBA MVP argument.

On that note, here's a look at the top five of Sportskeeda's NBA MVP power rankings:

#5 Paul George

Paul George of the LA Clippers at the Staples Center

Previous week's NBA MVP Power Ranking - 4th (↓1)

Last Week: Games played - 4; Games won - 2; Games lost - 2

Overall: Games played - 17; Games won - 10; Games lost - 7

Last Week: PPG - 26.3, APG - 5.5, RPG - 6.3

Overall: PPG - 26.4, APG - 5.2, RPG - 7.7

Last Week: FT% - 93%, SPG - 1.0

Overall: FG% - 90%, SPG - 1.9.

LA Clippers have been winning games despite the absence of two-time Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard. That's because of Paul George.

His stats are through the roof, and many analysts have him as a dark horse for the NBA MVP award. He is averaging 26.4 points per game, the sixth-highest in the league this season. George is leading the LA Clippers in points, assists and steals, and is second in rebounds.

Paul George may be a MVP by the end of the season.

The LA Clippers are 10-7 through their first 17 games, and are one of just nine NBA teams with double-digit win tallies so far. Another impressive statistic is that they are second in defensive rating without their two-time DPOY, Kawhi Leonard.

The LA Clippers have defeated teams like the Portland Trail Blazers, Miami Heat, and the Dallas Mavericks, thanks to Paul Georges' performances.

#4 Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets

Previous week's NBA MVP Power Ranking - 3rd (↓1)

Last Week: Games played - 4; Games won - 0; Games lost - 4

Overall: Games played - 17; Games won - 9; Games lost - 8

Last Week: PPG - 32.5, APG - 6.5, RPG - 13.0

Overall: PPG - 26.4, APG - 6.4, RPG - 13.6

Last Week: FG% - 58.1%, 3P% - 50%, BPG - 1.5

Overall: FG% - 59.3%, 3P% - 41%, BPG - 0.9.

Nikola Jokic is leading the NBA in practically every advanced stat this season. He is third in the NBA in win shares and offensive win shares, and top five in several defensive stats.

He is first in player efficiency rating, box plus/minus (all three - overall, defensive, and offensive), VORP (value over replacement player) and other categories. Jokic is leading the Denver Nuggets in all five statistical categories, with 26.4 points, 13.6 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.9 blocks per game.

startingvbasketball @startingvbasket @SmeltzerJurgen



And of course leads the whole NBA in ALL advanced stats. His Current PER of 34.7 would smash the All Time record. 🔥🔥 @Adam_Mares Jokic leads the Nuggets in ppg, apg, rpg, spg, bpg, 3PM, 3P%, FGM, FG%, FTM, FT%...the only player in HISTORY to lead his team in every single category!And of course leads the whole NBA in ALL advanced stats. His Current PER of 34.7 would smash the All Time record. 🔥🔥 @SmeltzerJurgen @Adam_Mares Jokic leads the Nuggets in ppg, apg, rpg, spg, bpg, 3PM, 3P%, FGM, FG%, FTM, FT%...the only player in HISTORY to lead his team in every single category!And of course leads the whole NBA in ALL advanced stats. His Current PER of 34.7 would smash the All Time record. 🔥🔥

Although the Denver Nuggets missed Jokic in the last two games, they did lose four in a row. That is precisely why he has fallen one spot in our NBA MVP power rankings. The Nuggets aren't looking like championship contenders. But their winning record on the season is solely because of Nikola Jokic, even though several key players are injured.

