“Kobe is Michael Jordan just on steroids” – When Shai Gilgeous-Alexander befuddled kids with a wild take on GOAT debate

Dating back to the 1990's, Michael Jordan has been widely regarded as the greatest player to ever step foot in the NBA. That being said, one current star shocked many with his take on the G.O.A.T debate.

Outside of Michael Jordan, LeBron James is often the name brought up as the other greatest player ever. As the LA Lakers star continues his historic career, many continue to argue that he will claim the top spot when it's all said and done.

While hosting a basketball camp, OKC Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander got into a heated debate with one of the kids there. They were discussing the best players ever, to which SGA said that Kobe Bryant is a more advanced version of Jordan.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Kobe is Michael Jordan, just on steroids. Kobe Byrant has five rings, all around I'm saying Kobe Bryant."

"Competitive nature, championships, it's a lot of stuff that goes into it."

Old NBA Tweets @oldnbatweetz I’ll never forgive Shai for lying to these kids like this I’ll never forgive Shai for lying to these kids like this 💀https://t.co/Zweler73b3

In terms of all-time greats, Kobe Bryant certainly belongs in the conversation. During his 20 years with the LA Lakers, he was a five-time champion, two-time Finals MVP, one-time MVP, and scored close to 34,000 points in his career.

Did Shai Gilgeous-Alexander go too far with his Michael Jordan take?

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander might believe that Kobe Bryant is Michael Jordan on steroids, but few will agree with him. The proper take regarding the two is that the Kobe is the closest thing we've ever seen to "His Airness."

When it comes to competitive nature, Kobe and Jordan are in a class of their own. Because of this, the two guards have a total of 11 titles between them. At the end of the day, they were always willing to go above and beyond to come away victorious.

As far as their style of play goes, Kobe is an exact clone of Jordan. He studied the Chicago Bulls' icon heavily, and was able to add an array of his moves to his offensive arsenal.

Buckets @tr_posts 2 minutes of Jordan and Kobe making IDENTICAL moves at the EXACT same spot on the floor This is insane2 minutes of Jordan and Kobe making IDENTICAL moves at the EXACT same spot on the floor This is insane🔥🔥 2 minutes of Jordan and Kobe making IDENTICAL moves at the EXACT same spot on the floor https://t.co/q278AJn9Xw

While Kobe can be seen as a clone of Jordan, MJ will always be viewed as the better version. For starters, he came first and created the blueprint for guys like Kobe to follow. Also, he had more success in his career as he amassed six titles and Finals MVPs in the 90's.

Both are two of the greatest guards to ever play in the NBA, but it's clear who bleongs on top.

Poll : 0 votes