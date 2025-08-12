  • home icon
  "Kuzma to The Lakers": Kyle Kuzma's mother Karri Kuzma playfully reacts to his pictures with LeBron James and $220,441,984 star

"Kuzma to The Lakers": Kyle Kuzma's mother Karri Kuzma playfully reacts to his pictures with LeBron James and $220,441,984 star

By Atishay Jain
Published Aug 12, 2025 03:53 GMT
Los Angeles Lakers v Washington Wizards - Source: Getty
"Kuzma to The Lakers": Kyle Kuzma's mother Karri Kuzma playfully reacts to his pictures with LeBron James and $220,441,984 Devin Booker. (Image Source: Getty

Kyle Kuzma has enjoyed a fun-filled summer so far in the offseason. The Milwaukee Bucks star has even shared glimpses from his vacation, which included spending off-court time with Lakers superstar LeBron James and Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker, who is currently on a $220,441,984 contract.

On Monday, Kuzma shared a post on Instagram featuring 20 pictures and videos that captured his activities during the summer. One of the pictures showed him with LeBron, while another was with Booker as the one-time NBA champion penned a perfect caption to sum up his feelings.

"'They doin’ everything just to get up these rooms tryin’ to see the way chill, tryna see the way we pop it.' Nada más para la familia. Summer 2025 see ya in 26," Kuzma wrote.
The comment section on Kyle Kuzma’s post was filled with reactions from his loved ones and fans. His mother, Karri Kuzma, dropped a playful comment, particularly reacting to the Bucks star’s pictures with LeBron James and Devin Booker.

"Lord @kuz can’t be posting pics with Booker and James next thing you know it’s Kuzma to The Lakers and Kuzma to The Suns," Karri Kuzma commented.
(Image Credit: Kyle Kuzma/Instagram)
(Image Credit: Kyle Kuzma/Instagram)

Recently, Kuzma and his fiancee, Winnie Harlow, linked up with LeBron James and his wife, Savannah James, while vacationing in St. Tropez. Harlow shared a picture of the meetup on Instagram.

Kyle Kuzma won a championship with LeBron James

Kyle Kuzma and LeBron James played together for the Lakers for three seasons. The duo was part of the championship-winning Lakers squad in 2020. Kuzma stayed with the Purple and Gold for one more season following the title win before he was traded to the Washington Wizards.

Kuzma played three and a half seasons for the Wizards before the Milwaukee Bucks acquired him in the middle of last season via a blockbuster trade. The star forward now aims to win his second title, this time alongside superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Edited by Atishay Jain
