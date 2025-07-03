"My son so inspirational": Kyle Kuzma hilarious trolls Giannis Antetokounmpo as Bucks superstar speaks at public event

Giannis Antetokounmpo joined his brothers Thanasis, Kostas and Alex at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center in Kallithea, Greece, for a speaking engagement. The two-time NBA MVP, one of the co-hosts of “The Thanalysis Show,” talked in front of a packed venue.
Giannis shared photos of the event and wrote Wednesday on Instagram:
“Be the reason someone believes in the goodness of people”
Kyle Kuzma, Antetokounmpo’s Milwaukee Bucks teammate, responded to the post:
“Look at my son so inspirational”
Fans trooped to attend the event, which was produced to support The Charles Antetokounmpo Family Foundation. Giannis honored his father’s memory with an inspiring talk about staying grounded despite money and fame. The legendary Greek basketball player Nik Galis, who received a standing ovation, was the surprise guest of the show.
“The Thanalysis Show” started in 2024. Some of their A-list guests included Stephen A. Smith, Brook Lopez and Brandon Jennings. With the NBA in its offseason, Giannis had the time to join Thanasis for a show in Greece.
Kyle Kuzma hilariously warned Giannis Antetokounmpo not to leave Milwaukee Bucks amid trade rumors
Giannis Antetokounmpo has been a fixture in trade rumors after the Milwaukee Bucks suffered another first-round exit against the Indiana Pacers. Following their third straight early playoff vacation, some NBA analysts thought Antetokounmpo could force a trade out of Milwaukee.
Kyle Kuzma, who the Bucks acquired in early February, went on Instagram in early June to react to those trade rumors. He shared an IG story and warned Antetokounmpo not to leave the Bucks.
In the since-deleted photo, Kuzma could be seen practicing kickboxing. He wanted to let the two-time MVP know that he would be receiving his kicks if the superstar decided to demand a trade.
Antetokounmpo remains a staple in trade rumors. Still, there has been no word about the Greek Freak asking the Milwaukee Bucks to send him to another team. Instead, the headlines involved superstar point guard Damian Lillard, who the Bucks waived to sign Myles Turner.
