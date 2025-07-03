"My son so inspirational": Kyle Kuzma hilarious trolls Giannis Antetokounmpo as Bucks superstar speaks at public event

Giannis Antetokounmpo joined his brothers Thanasis, Kostas and Alex at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center in Kallithea, Greece, for a speaking engagement. The two-time NBA MVP, one of the co-hosts of “The Thanalysis Show,” talked in front of a packed venue.

Ad

Giannis shared photos of the event and wrote Wednesday on Instagram:

“Be the reason someone believes in the goodness of people🩶”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Kyle Kuzma, Antetokounmpo’s Milwaukee Bucks teammate, responded to the post:

“Look at my son so inspirational”

Kyle Kuzma trolling his Milwaukee Bucks teammate Giannis Antetokounmpo on Instagram. [photo: @giannis_an34/IG]

Fans trooped to attend the event, which was produced to support The Charles Antetokounmpo Family Foundation. Giannis honored his father’s memory with an inspiring talk about staying grounded despite money and fame. The legendary Greek basketball player Nik Galis, who received a standing ovation, was the surprise guest of the show.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

“The Thanalysis Show” started in 2024. Some of their A-list guests included Stephen A. Smith, Brook Lopez and Brandon Jennings. With the NBA in its offseason, Giannis had the time to join Thanasis for a show in Greece.

Kyle Kuzma hilariously warned Giannis Antetokounmpo not to leave Milwaukee Bucks amid trade rumors

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been a fixture in trade rumors after the Milwaukee Bucks suffered another first-round exit against the Indiana Pacers. Following their third straight early playoff vacation, some NBA analysts thought Antetokounmpo could force a trade out of Milwaukee.

Ad

Kyle Kuzma, who the Bucks acquired in early February, went on Instagram in early June to react to those trade rumors. He shared an IG story and warned Antetokounmpo not to leave the Bucks.

In the since-deleted photo, Kuzma could be seen practicing kickboxing. He wanted to let the two-time MVP know that he would be receiving his kicks if the superstar decided to demand a trade.

Antetokounmpo remains a staple in trade rumors. Still, there has been no word about the Greek Freak asking the Milwaukee Bucks to send him to another team. Instead, the headlines involved superstar point guard Damian Lillard, who the Bucks waived to sign Myles Turner.

Ad

Also read: Damian Lillard responds to report claiming Giannis Antetokounmpo knew about Myles Turner trade ahead of time

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Michael Macasero Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.



Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.



Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting. Know More