Giannis Antetokounmpo's teammate Kyle Kuzma sends hilarious warning to Bucks star amid trade rumors

Since the Milwaukee Bucks were sent home in the first round, Giannis Antetokounmpo's future with the team has been in question. With the Bucks front office unsure about the superstar's future, Antetokounmpo's teammate Kyle Kuzma took matters into his own hands.

On Monday, Kuzma posted Instagram videos that showed him going through his boxing training with his trainer. In the caption of his IG Story, Kuzma sneaked a hilarious warning for his superstar teammate.

"Me to [Giannis Antetokounmpo] if you leave next year," he wrote with laughing emojis.

[Picture Credit: IG/@kuz]

Kuzma didn't stop there, he had a message for his other star teammate. In another training video on one of his IG Stories, he challenged his teammate Damian Lillard.

"Ding ding mf. [Damian Lillard] you next," Kuzma wrote with laughing emojis.

[Picture Credit: IG/@kuz]

Kyle Kuzma was acquired by the Milwaukee Bucks in February earlier this year. The Bucks had great expectations from him, given his championship resume with LeBron James. However, most parts of Kuzma's, especially the playoffs, were mostly disappointing.

Kuzma seems to be putting in work early in the offseason. However, whether he will be able to convince Giannis Antetokounmpo to stay in Milwaukee is a big question.

Former NBA player suggests Giannis Antetokounmpo-Knicks trade

Giannis Antetokounmpo once told reporters that he wanted all the European players to end up in the big market in the NBA. With his hopes of winning the title in Milwaukee, the Greek Freak could also consider himself the next big European name in a big market.

One of the people supporting Antetokounmpo's move to a big market was Jay Williams. The former NBA player suggested that the Bucks star should join forces with Jalen Brunson in New York.

"Throughout the longevity of Brunson's career, due to the fact that he absorbs so much physicality, I don't need him to carry the load every single night throughout the course of an 82-game regular-season schedule and into the playoffs," Williams said.

"A guy like Giannis can carry that load. And actually, I think their games are comparable together. They work together."

The Indiana Pacers eliminated the Bucks in the first round and the pain worsened for the Bucks when Damian Lillard suffered an Achilles injury during the same time.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has made clear that he wants to win a championship. Since it was reported that he was open-minded about his options, neither Antetokounmpo nor his team has made pushback.

