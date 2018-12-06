Kyle Lowry admits that he felt betrayed when Toronto traded DeMar DeRozan to San Antonio

2018 USA Basketball Men's National Team Minicamp

Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan have been best friends for years. They both teamed up at Toronto in 2012 and were an integral part of the Raptors team, leading them to 5 consecutive playoff appearances.

Before the start of this season, DeMar was sent to the San Antonio Spurs in a trade that landed Kawhi Leonard in Toronto. If we look at the Raptors today, they have a 20-5 record and are one of the contenders for the NBA championship.

It might seem like a perfect trade today, and everybody might seem satisfied by it but that was not the case when it happened.

DeRozan has admitted that he felt betrayed by this trade although his best friend Kyle Lowry never spoke about it.

Back in July, during a USA Basketball minicamp in Las Vegas, Lowry was asked to share his thoughts about the DeRozan trade. But Lowry did not answer the question. Instead, his reply was:

"I'm here for USA Basketball. It's been a great week for USA Basketball."

But in a recent turn of events, Lowry has said that he felt betrayed because his friend DeMar felt betrayed, in an interview with ESPN's Rachel Nichols.

Check out the exact statement in the tweet below:

Lowry also explains how he got a call at 2:30 in the morning from DeRozan telling him about the trade. It was an emotional moment for them.

Check out the whole clip from the interview:

Kyle Lowry tells @Rachel__Nichols about the 2:30 a.m. call where he learned his best friend had been traded to the Spurs. pic.twitter.com/K30lKS7HLn — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 5, 2018

Although the trade has turned out to be good for the Raptors, this interview also brings into light the harsh reality of the NBA. It is about business at the end of the day and not about a player or his sentiments. NBA, like any other league in the world, is a "Dibs" game.

