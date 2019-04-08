×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Kyrie Irving Free Agency: 3 Most Likely Destinations for the Boston Celtics All-Star

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
9   //    08 Apr 2019, 03:52 IST

Due to his expiring contract, Kyrie Irving is expected to leave the Boston Celtics this summer
Due to his expiring contract, Kyrie Irving is expected to leave the Boston Celtics this summer

Heading into the 2018/19 season, many expected Kyrie Irving to lead the Boston Celtics to the 2019 NBA Finals. Following on from a series of excellent performances in the 2018 playoffs, a young Celtics team looked as though they had all the resources to step up and replace the Cleveland Cavaliers as the dominant force in a weak Eastern Conference.

However, a number of teams in the East have made huge moves over the last five months, whereas Boston themselves have disappointed, and the team looks unlikely to challenge during the postseason.

Back in September, Irving stated his desire to remain with the Celtics, however, the 26-year-old's stance has changed throughout the season, and due to Boston's inability to compete, Irving is widely expected to walk away from the team this summer.

A number of teams have been linked with the six-time All-Star, and here we will examine his most likely destinations.

#3 Brooklyn Nets

Atlanta Hawks v Boston Celtics
Atlanta Hawks v Boston Celtics

Irving grew up rooting for the then-New Jersey Nets that featured Jason Kidd. This was a time when the Nets reached back-to-back NBA Finals, although the team has struggled in the decade since, reaching the playoffs just three times.

However, after winning just 28 games last year, the Nets are set to secure a spot in this season's postseason. The team's surprising turnaround has been fuelled by a number of promising young stars such as Jarrett Allen, whereas D'Angelo Russell has established himself as an All-Star.

The Nets' young roster makes them a potential future force in the East, and Brooklyn have the cap room to sign Irving this summer. Nevertheless, due to the abundance of offers on the table to Irving, their chances will rely on if the All-Star still feels a connection to the franchise that inspired him.

1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
NBA Boston Celtics Los Angeles Lakers Kyrie Irving NBA Players
Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
In-depth analyst of the latest stories from around the NBA
Kyrie Irving Free Agency: 3 reasons he will exit the Boston Celtics this summer
RELATED STORY
NBA Free Agency: 3 possible destinations for Rajon Rondo
RELATED STORY
Kyrie Irving Free Agency: 3 reasons Kyrie Irving should stay with the Boston Celtics this summer
RELATED STORY
NBA Trade Rumours Roundup, February 2nd: Anthony Davis not keen on Celtics, Mike Conley to Utah and more
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking points from Boston Celtics vs Los Angeles Lakers
RELATED STORY
NBA Trade Rumours Roundup, February 1st: Kyrie Irving to the Lakers update, Blake Griffin trade request and more
RELATED STORY
NBA Trade Rumours Roundup, February 5th: Lonzo Ball trade to the Suns, Kyrie Irving trade update and more
RELATED STORY
NBA Trade Rumours: 3 teams that Anthony Davis could join this summer
RELATED STORY
NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Boston Celtics vs Los Angeles Lakers
RELATED STORY
Kyrie Irving called LeBron James to apologize, said leadership not meant for many
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us