Kyrie Irving Free Agency: 3 Most Likely Destinations for the Boston Celtics All-Star

Due to his expiring contract, Kyrie Irving is expected to leave the Boston Celtics this summer

Heading into the 2018/19 season, many expected Kyrie Irving to lead the Boston Celtics to the 2019 NBA Finals. Following on from a series of excellent performances in the 2018 playoffs, a young Celtics team looked as though they had all the resources to step up and replace the Cleveland Cavaliers as the dominant force in a weak Eastern Conference.

However, a number of teams in the East have made huge moves over the last five months, whereas Boston themselves have disappointed, and the team looks unlikely to challenge during the postseason.

Back in September, Irving stated his desire to remain with the Celtics, however, the 26-year-old's stance has changed throughout the season, and due to Boston's inability to compete, Irving is widely expected to walk away from the team this summer.

A number of teams have been linked with the six-time All-Star, and here we will examine his most likely destinations.

#3 Brooklyn Nets

Irving grew up rooting for the then-New Jersey Nets that featured Jason Kidd. This was a time when the Nets reached back-to-back NBA Finals, although the team has struggled in the decade since, reaching the playoffs just three times.

However, after winning just 28 games last year, the Nets are set to secure a spot in this season's postseason. The team's surprising turnaround has been fuelled by a number of promising young stars such as Jarrett Allen, whereas D'Angelo Russell has established himself as an All-Star.

The Nets' young roster makes them a potential future force in the East, and Brooklyn have the cap room to sign Irving this summer. Nevertheless, due to the abundance of offers on the table to Irving, their chances will rely on if the All-Star still feels a connection to the franchise that inspired him.

